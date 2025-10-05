MLB manager tracker: Padres' job becomes eighth opening as Mike Shildt retires
It's a busy offseason for managerial candidates
It's a busy offseason on the MLB managerial carousel. At least nine teams will be changing full-time skippers heading into 2026, including the San Diego Padres. The Padres' job opened on Oct. 13 when Mike Shidlt announced his retirement after two seasons in San Diego.
The Texas Rangers became Major League Baseball's first team to complete a managerial change earlier in the month, officially announcing that Skip Schumaker will take over in the dugout. Texas had previously announced a parting of ways with Bruce Bochy, the future Hall of Fame skipper who guided the franchise to its first (and to date only) World Series title in 2023.
While there is going to be an unusually large amount of turnover, you shouldn't fret. Below, CBS Sports will monitor all the latest happenings on the managerial front, all the way until the last one is filled.
Let's get to it.
MLB manager tracker
|Team
|Name
|Status
|News
|Mike Shildt
|Retired
|Shildt, 57, announced his retirement on Oct. 13 after two seasons in San Diego. Shildt made the playoffs in both years with the Padres but did not get past the NLDS.
|Skip Schumaker
|Hired
|Schumaker was hired to replace Bruce Bochy on Oct. 3.
|Ron Washington, Ray Montgomery
|Fired
|The Angels announced that neither Washington nor Montgomery, who served on an interim basis during Washington's medical leave, will return.
|Bob Melvin
|Fired
|The Giants announced that Melvin will depart after two disappointing seasons at the helm.
|Brian Snitker
|Retired
|Snitker, who had been Atlanta's skipper for parts of 10 seasons, has stepped away from his post to serve in an advisory role.
|Miguel Cairo
|Interim
|The Nationals recently hired a new top baseball operations executive in Paul Toboni. He's expected to hire a new manager.
|Warren Schaeffer
|Interim
|The Rockies are expected to hire new baseball operations leadership before pursuing a new manager.
|Tony Mansolino
|Interim
|The Orioles are expected to hire a new manager.
|Rocco Baldelli
|Fired
|The Twins dismissed Baldelli after spending seven seasons at the helm.