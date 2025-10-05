It's a busy offseason on the MLB managerial carousel. At least nine teams will be changing full-time skippers heading into 2026, including the San Diego Padres. The Padres' job opened on Oct. 13 when Mike Shidlt announced his retirement after two seasons in San Diego.

The Texas Rangers became Major League Baseball's first team to complete a managerial change earlier in the month, officially announcing that Skip Schumaker will take over in the dugout. Texas had previously announced a parting of ways with Bruce Bochy, the future Hall of Fame skipper who guided the franchise to its first (and to date only) World Series title in 2023.

While there is going to be an unusually large amount of turnover, you shouldn't fret. Below, CBS Sports will monitor all the latest happenings on the managerial front, all the way until the last one is filled.

Let's get to it.

MLB manager tracker