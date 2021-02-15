For several years after taking over the reins of the CBS Sports MLB Power Rankings, the first entry of the season came with an easy introduction. I did not think the champion from the previous season was going to repeat, so I explained that while, yes, ending the previous season as champion meant said champion concluded as the No. 1 team, that did not mean they were entitled to start the next season at the top. It's a clean slate. It wasn't until 2017, when I ranked the Cubs as the No. 1 team to start the season after they won it all. That didn't work.

In fact, it hasn't worked at all for a while, if we're talking repeats in baseball. There has not been a repeat champion since the Yankees won three straight from 1998-2000.

Now, the power rankings aren't necessarily a prediction of what is to come. That is to say, just because I have a team ranked first here doesn't mean I'm obligated to predict them to win the World Series. I will say, however, that picking a No. 1 team here wasn't even remotely difficult.

It is the defending World Series champion Dodgers.

They are the best team right now. They were before even bringing Justin Turner back to shore. Shoring that position up is only doing what they should be doing and that is checking every single box possible to make sure there are zero weaknesses heading into a season in which they are the team best suited to win the World Series.

They are. It's not really all that close, either.

The rotation strength sure isn't a weakness with three viable Cy Young contenders at the top in Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler and reigning Cy winner Trevor Bauer. Nor is rotation depth, with the likes of Julio Urias, Trevor May and David Price sitting in some order as their 4-6 starters.

The bullpen has veterans with closing experience in Kenley Jansen, Blake Treinen and Corey Knebel in addition to high-octane youngster Brusdar Graterol while the depth parts are very solid.

The position players include two MVPs in Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts in addition to elite-level candidates Corey Seager and Will Smith. Turner is a steady anchor. Players like Max Muncy, Chris Taylor and A.J. Pollock are also-rans on this team. Youngster Gavin Lux remains a breakout candidate.

As we've grown accustomed with this ballclub and front office, there's roster flexibility and organizational depth.

They are the easy favorite to win the title. The defending champions are the best team heading into the new season.

Of course, we've said that a few times since 2000 and it hasn't happened yet. That's one of the many things that makes baseball so fun.