The hot stove has finally begun to heat up. Within the last week Bo Bichette (Mets), Alex Bregman (Cubs), Ranger Suárez (Red Sox), Kyle Tucker (Dodgers), and others signed. Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks) was finally traded as well. There are still more than a few top free agents available, however. Here now are Saturday's hot stove rumors.

Orioles interested in Verlander

Justin Verlander SF • SP • #35 ERA 3.85 WHIP 1.36 IP 152 BB 52 K 137 View Profile

The Orioles are among the teams with interest in future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, reports The Athletic. Verlander and O's president of baseball operations Mike Elias overlapped for several years with the Astros. It's possible Baltimore considers Verlander a fallback plan in case it doesn't land a higher upside arm. We ranked Verlander the 26th best free agent available this offseason.

Verlander, 43 next month, finished last season strong with the Giants, pitching to a 2.60 ERA with strong underlying numbers (3.36 FIP) in his final 13 starts. The O's added Shane Baz and re-signed Zach Eflin earlier this offseason, though there's still room in the rotation for one more quality arm. While no longer the ace he was in his prime, Verlander remains effective.

Reds made De La Cruz record offer

Elly De La Cruz CIN • SS • #44 BA 0.264 R 102 HR 22 RBI 86 SB 37 View Profile

Last spring, the Reds offered star shortstop Elly De La Cruz the largest contract in franchise history, GM Nick Krall told MLB.com. "We engaged in spring training of 2025 and presented an offer. The offer would have been the largest contract in Reds history. We didn't have any further conversations regarding the offer," Krall said. De La Cruz is a Scott Boras client.

The largest contract in Reds history is the 10-year, $225 million extension Joey Votto signed in April 2012. The offer to De La Cruz would have easily been the largest contract for a player with between one and two years of service time, eclipsing Jackson Merrill's nine-year, $135 million deal with the Padres. De La Cruz, 24, can not become a free agent until after the 2029 season.

D-backs want to add bullpen arm

The Diamondbacks would like to add a proven late-inning arm, GM Mike Hazen told the Arizona Republic. He acknowledged it will not be easy this late in the offseason though. "Would I like to have somebody that has a clear pedigree of pitching in the eighth and ninth inning? That's an easier answer. I'm not sure what we'll have access to in that way," Hazen said.

Arizona's bullpen ranked 27th in ERA and 28th in WAR in 2025, and its only notable relief adds this offseason are righties Taylor Clarke and Jonathan Loáisiga. Loáisiga is coming off a flexor strain and may not be ready for Opening Day. As it stands, manager Torey Lovullo's late-inning group includes lefty Andrew Saalfrank and righties Kevin Ginkel and Ryan Thompson.

Cardinals, Mets interested in Canning

Griffin Canning NYM • SP • #46 ERA 3.77 WHIP 1.38 IP 76.1 BB 35 K 70 View Profile

Count the Cardinals and Mets among the teams with interest in free agent righty Griffin Canning, according to the New York Post. Canning made 16 mostly effective starts with the Mets last year before blowing out his Achilles taking an awkward step off the mound. He is expected to be ready around Opening Day, or shortly thereafter. Canning was not among our top 50 free agents.

St. Louis is in the early stages of a rebuild and is simply looking to add innings, preferably with upside that could potentially be flipped for prospects at the deadline. Canning qualifies. The Mets need a top flight starter more than another back-end innings guy, though options are limited at this point. Besides, they know Canning well and there's no such thing as too much pitching.