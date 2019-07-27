MLB scores: Mookie Betts bombs Yankees; Mets' trade candidate Wheeler looks solid in return

As usual, it's a full Friday night slate that's packed with night games. In addition to playoff implications, we've also got trade deadline implications to keep track of. We're here to do just that, so let's jump in.

Baseball schedule/scores for Friday, July 26

Betts powers up, helps make history

Red Sox outfielder and reigning AL MVP Mookie Betts went off on the Yankees at Fenway on Friday night. By "went off" we mean he had three home runs by the fourth inning (!). Here's No. 3 on the night:

That gives Betts 18 home runs on the season, and in addition to adding big value in the field and on the bases he's now batting .290/.400/.509 (he also added an RBI double his fourth time up). With that third blast of the night, Betts also helped make MLB history:

And in related matters:

The Sox of course keel-hauled the Yankees by a score of 19-3 on Thursday night, so the recent indignities are mounting for the first-place Yanks.

Mixed bag for Wheeler in his first start back

Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler on Friday faced the Pirates and in doing so made his first start since hitting the IL with shoulder fatigue earlier in the month. The results:

View Profile Zack Wheeler NYM • SP • 45 vs. PIT, 7/26/19 IP 5 1/3 H 6 R 3 SO 7 BB 0

Of his 73 pitches, 54 went for strikes. While the run prevention wasn't there, Wheeler did look strong from a command-and-control standpoint. As well, he hit 97 mph with his 71st pitch of the night, which shows he was able to sustain peak velocity. All of this is notable because the Mets are according to multiple reports looking to trade Wheeler prior to Thursday's trade deadline. That he was able to get back on the mound, flash good velocity, and strike out seven batters against zero walks all suggests they should be able t do that.

The 29-year-old Wheeler is in his walk year and has exactly one season in which he's been both very good and healthy. That will limit the return the Mets can expect, but they'll be able to get something of value. Coming into Friday night, that much was uncertain.

Twins fastest ever to 200

The Twins are still on pace to be the first team ever to hit 300 home runs in a season, which means they would pretty well disintegrate the all-time record (the 2018 Yankees hold it with 267). Now here comes a major checkpoint on the way to making history:

They entered Friday night with 199 dingers on the season, and Max Kepler went yard early against White Sox to get them to 200 in just their 103rd game. Ten different Twins this season have already reached double figures in home runs, and Byron Buxton is sitting on nine. That's a remarkable surge for a team that last season ranked 12th in the AL in home runs.

