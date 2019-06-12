MLB scores, schedule: Red Sox fall back to .500; Archer continues to struggle

Tuesday brings us an overstuffed MLB slate of 16 games -- the extra one is thanks to a Mets-Yankees doubleheader in the Bronx. Elsewhere, the Brewers and Astros get together in Houston for a compelling interleague matchup/potential World Series preview. The Diamondbacks will visit the Phillies and be going for their fifth straight win. Now let's jump in.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.

Baseball schedule/scores for Tuesday, June 11

Red Sox fall back to .500

The Red Sox lost their third consecutive game on Tuesday, dropping a 9-5 contest against the Rangers. The defeat, Boston's fifth in its last six tries, also put them back at .500 for the first time since June 1.

It's only mid-June, but Boston's sluggish start to the season puts them in a more pressing situation than everyone anticipated they'd be in back in spring. The Red Sox are now three back of the Rangers in the hunt for the second wild card and eight behind the Yankees and Rays in the AL East.

Tuesday's loss can be pinned on Darwinzon Hernandez and Bobby Poynter. The two combined to permit nine runs in six innings while walking seven and allowing nine hits.

Boston will play two more against the Rangers before catching a break with a weekend series in Baltimore.

Yanks split doubleheader with Mets, but Tanaka has concerns

Luke Voit, Gary Sanchez, and Gio Urshela all homered, and Kendrys Morales had three hits as the Yankees came back from down 4-1 at one point to thump the Mets in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader. With the win (and Tampa Bay's loss) the Yankees moved back into a first-place tie with the Rays atop the AL East standings.

The highlight from this one? It's gotta be Brett Gardner's ranging, diving snare to record the game's first out:

As for man you saw applauding Gardner's effort, Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka, he didn't have his strongest outing: 4 ER in 6 2/3 IP. He also allowed his 12th home run of the season, and it came on a splitter to Jeff McNeil. As our Mike Axisa writes from the Bronx, Tanaka's pet pitch has been something of a problem in 2019, and it may mean the Yankees need rotation help leading up to the trade deadline.

The Mets, meanwhile, were able to boat-race the Yankees by a 10-4 final in game two.

Archer yields five home runs, including four in an inning

Chris Archer continued his struggles since joining the Pirates. This time, he gave up five home runs against the Braves -- with four of those coming in one inning. Click here to read more about his latest poor start.

Pence hits unusual inside-the-park home run

Rangers outfielder Hunter Pence is known for his oddball swing and playing style. On Tuesday, he stayed true to his brand by delivering a weird inside-the-park home-run. You can watch and read all about it by clicking here.

Highlight of the day: Jimenez goes way deep

Sometimes the words just get in the way. We're not going to ramble about how impressive Eloy Jimenez's home run on Tuesday night was -- rather, we're just going to let you watch it:

We'll add one note: Jimenez's dinger traveled a projected 462 feet. That'll do.

Stat of the day: Alvarez homers again

Speaking of rookies hitting home runs, Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez homered in a second consecutive game. That's notable, given Alvarez was playing in his second career game. In doing so, he made some franchise history:

Last 5 players to homer in each of their first 2 career MLB games

Yordan Álvarez June 9-11, 2019

Francisco Arcia July 26-28, 2018

Aaron Judge August 13-14, 2016

Trevor Story April 4-8, 2016 (4 in a row)

Joey Gallo June 2-3, 2015 — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) June 12, 2019

Yordan Alvarez is the first player in Astros history to homer in each of his first two major league games. — Jake Kaplan (@jakemkaplan) June 12, 2019

Quick hits

