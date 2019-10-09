Nationals vs. Dodgers score: MLB playoffs Live updates, NLDS Game 5 highlights, full coverage

The Los Angeles Dodgers (106-56) will host the Washington Nationals (93-69) in Game 5 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night (LAD-WAS GameTracker). The Nationals will try to win their first postseason series in franchise history (since the franchise moved to D.C. in 2005), while the Dodgers are trying to advance to the World Series for the third straight season.

The Nationals have lost in each of their last three NLDS Game 5 appearances, in 2012, 2016 and 2017. The Dodgers have lost the last two World Series, losing to the Houston Astros in seven games in 2017 and falling to the Boston Red Sox in five games last season. The winner will advance and likely face the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series. The Cards turned their NLDS Game 5 against the Atlanta Braves into a laugher with a record-setting 10-run first inning.

Ace right-hander Stephen Strasburg will start for the host Nationals. Strasburg has already made two appearances this postseason, one in relief during the NL Wild Card Game and the other in the Nats' NLDS Game 2 win. His stellar Game 2 performance brought down his postseason ERA to 0.64, the best mark in MLB history for anyone with four or more postseason starts. He enters Wednesday's matchup having given up just one earned run in his last nine innings while striking out 14 batters.

Across the way, the Dodgers will look for 25-year-old right-hander Walker Buehler to close out this series. Buehler shut out the Nationals for six innings in Game 1 of the NLDS, allowing just one hit and three walks. It's already the youngster's sixth career postseason start. In his last 17 2/3 postseason innings, he hasn't allowed a run. Buehler's 2-0 in elimination games, having pitched the Dodgers to wins in 2018's Game 163 against the Rockies and 2018's NLCS Game 7 victory over the Brewers.

How to watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 9 | Time: 8:37 p.m. ET

Location: Dodger Stadium (Los Angeles, California)

TV: TBS | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: WAS +142 | LAD -152 | O/U: 7

Starting pitchers: Stephen Strasburg (WAS) vs. Walker Buehler (LAD)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Live updates

We will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the game. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.





