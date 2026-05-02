The Red Sox were winners on Friday night (BOS 3, HOU 1) for the third time in five games since firing manager Alex Cora and most of his coaching staff last weekend. Boston remains in the AL East cellar at 13-19, however. They still have a long climb ahead of them.

While Cora deserves some blame for the team's poor record, he did not build an offense short on power, nor was he the reason several pitchers have underperformed. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow is in the fanbase's crosshairs now, and, prior to Friday's game, a small plane with a "FIRE CRAIG! SELL THE TEAM!" banner circled above Fenway Park for about an hour.

"Sell the team!" chants have been heard throughout Fenway Park this season, at their loudest when the Red Sox were swept by the rival Yankees last week.

"I think Craig's back is against the wall," a source told CBS Sports after Cora was fired. "If he's going to go down, he's going to go down his way. That's what this is all about."

Breslow, 45, took over Boston's baseball operations in October 2023. His best and most significant move is acquiring ace Garrett Crochet in a trade with the White Sox. Other moves, including early career extensions for Brayan Bello and Kristian Campbell, haven't worked out quite as well.

The Red Sox went 81-81 in 2024, the team's first year under Breslow. They returned to the postseason in 2025 but were eliminated by the Yankees in the ALCS.

John Henry has been the Red Sox's principal owner since February 2002. There is no expectation he will sell the team anytime soon.