The Boston Red Sox fired top executive Chaim Bloom on Thursday, closing the book on his reign after nearly four seasons. The Red Sox went 267-262 under his guidance and made the postseason just once, in 2021.

Bloom, previously a high-ranking executive with the Tampa Bay Rays, walked into a tough situation when he accepted the Red Sox job. The rest of the league knew he would be tasked with trading superstar outfielder Mookie Betts, and he did -- for what, even at the time, was a clearly underwhelming return. Bloom also inherited a front office, including several entrenched assistant general managers, and an outdated minor-league infrastructure.

The Red Sox did improve their farm system under Bloom's watch. In recent times, they've produced first baseman Triston Casas, right-hander Brayan Bello, and outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela. Shortstop Marcelo Mayer and outfielder Roman Anthony are likely to rank well on offseason prospect lists. That, in concert with Boston's financial might, will make the Red Sox gig a highly desirable one in the estimation of various league sources who have spoken with CBS Sports in the time since Bloom's departure was announced.

Indeed, there's even a belief that the Red Sox will leverage the job's attractiveness to lure a more accomplished executive to town after dismissing Bloom, who had been a first-time GM. Time will tell whether or not that belief comes to fruition. Even so, we here at CBS Sports figured we'd allow ourselves to recklessly speculate about six potential established candidates for the job. (For those seeking information on potential first-time general managers, we point you in the direction of this recent piece.)

Keep in mind, this is conjecture on our part and not an assurance that the Red Sox or the parties named will or would have interest in one another. We skipped Theo Epstein though, who team president Sam Kennedy already ruled out. (Do note the executives are presented in no particular order.)

1. Mike Hazen, Arizona Diamondbacks general manager

It doesn't get more obvious than Hazen. He's a familiar quantity to owner John Henry and the other high-ranking members of Boston's front office, having spent more than a decade with the Red Sox before taking over the Diamondbacks in fall 2016. Hazen was technically the Red Sox's GM when he departed, but he wasn't the top decisionmaker -- that was Dave Dombrowski, then the president of baseball operations. Hazen is about to record his fourth winning season in seven seasons out west. He's built a fantastic core, and it's anyone's guess if he would leave that behind to return to his old haunt.

2. Chris Antonetti, Cleveland Guardians president of baseball operations

3. Mike Chernoff, Cleveland Guardians general manager

We're pairing these two together for obvious reasons. Antonetti and Chernoff have both turned down interview opportunities with other teams in the past, including the New York Mets. That suggests they're content to remain with the Guardians for the long haul rather than pack up and test their wits in a larger market. We're including them anyway because owners always take notice of executives who have demonstrated the ability to win with fewer expenditures.

4. Thad Levine, Minnesota Twins general manager

Levine has been a key part of Minnesota's brain trust since coming to town in November 2016 alongside president of baseball operations Derek Falvey. The tandem has since guided the Twins to what will soon be four playoff appearances in seven tries. Levine has declined overtures from the likes of the Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies in the past.

5. Brandon Gomes, Los Angeles Dodgers general manager

Gomes, a former big-league reliever with more than 170 career appearances to his name, has made a quick ascent up the executive ladder. The Dodgers named him general manager in January 2022, in part to fend off other clubs who were looking to do the same. The Dodgers may possess the best front office in professional sports, so plucking someone from their ranks -- be it Gomes or even former GM Josh Byrnes -- is a sensible approach for teams needing a new vision.

6. Jon Daniels, Tampa Bay Rays senior adviser

Daniels joined the Rays front office over the winter after a lengthy and, at times, highly successful run as Texas Rangers general manager. In addition to that wealth of experience, plus whatever new ideas he's picked up during his time in St. Petersburg, Daniels has a sterling reputation around the league as a leader and human being.