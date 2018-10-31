Red Sox parade: Live updates, highlights from Boston's World Series celebration
The Sox are celebrating their fourth title in 15 years
The Boston Red Sox and their fans are taking to the streets Wednesday to celebrate the franchise's fourth World Series title in the last 15 years. Boston captured the 2018 Fall Classic crown on Sunday night, closing out the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games. The Red Sox were the best team in baseball, winning 108 games in the regular season and going 11-3 in the postseason. They're also one of the best teams of all time.
Will they have one of the best World Series parades of all time? We'll find out as players and coaches ride duck boats through Boston. The parade is set to start at 11 a.m. ET on Boylston Street, next to Fenway Park. Our friends at WBZ in Boston have the live stream of the parade here.
While this is the Red Sox's fourth title since 2004, the parade will be a first for many of the team's stars. Mookie Betts, Chris Sale, David Price and Andrew Benintendi are among first-time World Series winners on the Red Sox's roster. Manager Alex Cora, who masterfully handled a pressure-packed first season in Boston, will be riding in a parade for the second year in a row, as he celebrated the Astros' 2017 World Series title when he was their bench coach.
Sale, who got the final three outs in the World Series-clinching win, will be back with the Red Sox as they try to defend their title in 2019. The team picked up his $15 million option for next season earlier this week.
But before Boston plans ahead too much for next year, they'll be enjoying the team's 2018 title on Wednesday. Follow along below with our live updates as we share videos, photos and thoughts on the Red Sox's parade.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch Red Sox parade
Boston is ready to party after another championship
-
2019 MLB draft first-round order set
The O's hold the No. 1 pick for the second time in franchise history
-
J.T. Realmuto's agent expecting a trade
Realmuto has told the Marlins he will not sign a long-term extension with the team
-
MLB round table: Should Kershaw opt out?
Our CBS Sports scribes hold a roundtable discussion about Kershaw's big offseason decision
-
Van Wagenen introduced as Mets' GM
The former agent used to represent several Mets stars
-
Red Sox receive WWE championship belt
The championship belt belongs to Boston after defeating Los Angeles in the 2018 World Seri...