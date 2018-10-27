Red Sox vs. Dodgers score: 2018 MLB World Series live updates, Game 4 highlights, stats, full coverage
The Red Sox will try to take a commanding 3-1 lead over the Dodgers on Saturday night
The World Series resumes Saturday night, with the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Boston Red Sox for the second time in the best-of-seven series. Boston has a 2-1 series lead following Los Angeles's thrilling win in Friday's marathon Game 3.
The Dodgers have not officially announced a starter, but Rich Hill is expected to get the nod. Meanwhile, the Red Sox will turn to Eduardo Rodriguez, who retired a batter out of the bullpen in Game 3. Drew Pomeranz figures to get some work for Boston as well. It's worth noting the only other pitchers besides Hill and Pomeranz on either side to not pitch in Game 3 were Hyun-Jin Ryu (the Game 2 starter), Clayton Kershaw (who pinch-hit) and Chris Sale (the expected Game 5 starter). It's going to be interesting, then, to see how these teams manage their staffs.
World Series Game 4: Red Sox vs. Dodgers
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 27
- Time: 8:09 p.m. ET
- Location: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles
- TV channel: Fox
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Dodgers -174/Red Sox +162
- Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Live updates
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the Brewers vs. Dodgers. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
