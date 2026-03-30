The Minnesota Twins battle the Kansas City Royals in an American League Central Division matchup on Monday afternoon. It will be Kansas City's home opener. The Royals are coming off a 4-1 win over the Atlanta Braves, while Minnesota dropped an 8-6 decision to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. The Twins (1-2), who finished fourth in the division a year ago at 70-92, were 32-49 on the road. The Royals (1-2), who finished third in the AL Central at 82-80, were 43-38 on their home field last season.

First pitch from Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The Twins lead the all-time series 466-430, but the Royals won the season series 7-6 in 2025. Kansas City is a -155 favorite on the money line (risk $155 to win $100) in the latest Twins vs. Royals odds, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 9.5. Before making any Twins vs. Royals picks, be sure to see the Twins vs. Royals predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

New users can claim a special offer by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook. Visit our DraftKings promo code review right now to see their latest offers and get started.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Twins vs. Royals and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Royals vs. Twins:

Twins vs. Royals money line Twins +130, Royals -155 Twins vs. Royals over/under 9.5 runs Twins vs. Royals run line Royals -1.5 (+127) Twins vs. Royals picks See picks at SportsLine Twins vs. Royals streaming Fubo (Try for free)

New to sports betting? Visit our FanDuel promo code review right now to see their latest offers and get started.

Top Twins vs. Royals predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Twins vs. Royals, the model is going Under 9.5 combined runs. Kansas City had the sixth-best pitching staff in the league last season, posting a 3.73 staff ERA. Minnesota, meanwhile, had some pop in its lineup, finishing with 194 home runs on the season, 13th-best in MLB and seventh in the American League.

SportsLine's model projects more than 1.5 total bases for Byron Buxton and Ryan Jeffers for the Twins. The Royals, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.5 total bases from Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, Maikel Garcia and Salvador Perez. The model projects 7.7 combined runs as the Under hits in 72.4% of simulations. Get the Twins vs. Royals money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Royals vs. Twins picks

After simulating every pitch of Royals vs. Twins 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Twins vs. Royals, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.