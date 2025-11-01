One way or another, Major League Baseball will crown the World Series champion on Saturday night. The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night in Game 6, evening the series and necessitating the two sides play World Series Game 7 to determine a winner. It's the first Game 7 in the Fall Classic since 2019.

The Dodgers are attempting to become MLB's first repeat World Series winner since the New York Yankees won three Fall Classics in a row from 1998-2000. On the other side, the Blue Jays are hoping to claim their first World Series victory since they won back-to-back titles in 1992-93.

From a historical perspective, the odds would still seem to favor the Blue Jays. MLB teams to take a 3-2 lead in a best-of-seven series have then won the series on roughly 70% of their attempts. That's even while possessing a losing record in Game 6 situations. In other words, the idea that the Dodgers have a lot of momentum working in their favor falls apart when precedent is examined.

As part of CBS Sports' Game 7 coverage, we polled our baseball staff one last time on who they expect to prevail on Saturday night. Below, you'll find those predictions and their reasonings.

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Game 7 predictions

Anderson: The precedent favors the Blue Jays. Historically, MLB teams to take a 3-2 edge in a best-of-seven series have then won the series roughly 70% of the time -- that despite having a losing record in Game 6. Even so, I picked the Dodgers to win the World Series at the start of the postseason, and I would be a fool and/or a coward to bail now. I am, at best, one of those things (as evidenced by me also picking the New York Yankees to win the AL). More seriously: I do think the Dodgers can piece together nine innings from their collection of available starters (Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell), and hitters at the top of their lineup looked a lot more like their usual selves in Game 6 than they had previously. Dodgers 5, Blue Jays 3

Axisa: I picked Toronto to win in seven games before the series, and I see no reason to go against that. The Dodgers still aren't hitting -- they scored three runs in the third inning of Game 6 and had three baserunners the rest of the game -- and I trust Toronto's pitching in an all-hands-on-deck game more than L.A.'s. The Blue Jays have been hit with a lot of "how do they come back from that?" moments this year and yet they keep coming back. They'll meet the moment and win their first World Series since 1993. Blue Jays 6, Dodgers 5

Feldman: I was pretty sure this series was going to be an easy Dodgers win ... until they actually started playing the games. There's just something magical about these Blue Jays, and I need to believe in a little magic. Blue Jays 4, Dodgers 2

McWilliams: The Blue Jays will pull this one out. I've bet against them so many times, and I just can't do it again. They respond to all the adversity that has been thrown at them. I expect them to respond one last time. Blue Jays 7, Dodgers 2

Perry: I think the Blue Jays are better set up on the pitching front going into Game 7, although I don't have a great deal of faith in decline-phase Max Scherzer (as great as his career has been). The deeper Toronto lineup will carry the night against an uncertain Dodger pitching script. Blue Jays 6, Dodgers 4

Snyder: I won't be surprised either way, but the Jays still feel like they've got this thing. Their losses in this series have come with Yoshinobu Yamamoto dominating them and in an 18-inning marathon which could've easily swung their way. They don't have to see Yamamoto in Game 7 and their pitching is in a bit better shape heading to Game 7. Much like in the ALCS, they'll answer the call here at home. Blue Jays 6, Dodgers 4