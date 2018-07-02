UFC 226 fight -- Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier card, schedule, complete guide

UFC is ready to make its return "home" this week for International Fight Week in Las Vegas. The week-long celebration, capped off with UFC 226 on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena, will feature the biggest names in combat sports making their way to Sin City for a Hall of Fame induction, "The Ultimate Fighter" finale and the PPV event. This year's July bonanza features a first of its kind main event when heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic battles light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight crown.

Also on the card is featherweight champion Max Holloway when he battles top contender Brian Ortega. Plus, a heavyweight slugfest between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the week's festivities in Las Vegas, keeping you up to date on all things UFC. Below is your complete guide the UFC 226.

UFC 226 fight information

Date: Saturday, July 7 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

TV: Order UFC 226 through your local cable provider

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

UFC 226 countdown

UFC 226 features

Is International Fight Week cursed?

Ronda Rousey inducted to UFC Hall of Fame

UFC 226 betting