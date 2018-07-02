UFC 226 fight -- Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier card, schedule, complete guide
Everything you need to know ahead of the Miocic-Cormier PPV from Las Vegas
UFC is ready to make its return "home" this week for International Fight Week in Las Vegas. The week-long celebration, capped off with UFC 226 on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena, will feature the biggest names in combat sports making their way to Sin City for a Hall of Fame induction, "The Ultimate Fighter" finale and the PPV event. This year's July bonanza features a first of its kind main event when heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic battles light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight crown.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
Also on the card is featherweight champion Max Holloway when he battles top contender Brian Ortega. Plus, a heavyweight slugfest between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis.
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the week's festivities in Las Vegas, keeping you up to date on all things UFC. Below is your complete guide the UFC 226.
UFC 226 fight information
Date: Saturday, July 7 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
TV: Order UFC 226 through your local cable provider
Live stream: UFC Fight Pass
UFC 226 countdown
- Check out the full card for UFC 226
- Medeiros out with injury, Felder steps in
- Expert picks for every fight on the main UFC 226 card (coming soon)
- UFC 226 weigh-in details (coming soon)
- Complete, updated UFC pay-per-view schedule
UFC 226 features
- Is International Fight Week cursed?
- Five storylines to watch ahead of the fight (coming soon)
- Cormier carries bond with Cain Velasquez (coming soon)
- Building the greatest heavyweight champion (coming soon)
- Holloway-Ortega a better fight than main event? (coming soon)
- Anthony Pettis long road back to lightweight glory (coming soon)
- Ronda Rousey inducted to UFC Hall of Fame
UFC 226 betting
- Updated odds ahead of UFC 226
- SportsLine computer model picks the big winners (coming soon)
-
UFC 226 odds: Miocic, Holloway favorites
The two champions defending their belts are getting a lot of respect from Vegas
-
Liddell, Ortiz sign on with Golden Boy
The pair of hall of famers will settle the score later this year
-
UFC 226 fight card, lineup set
The two title fights are among the most anticipated of the year
-
Michael Chiesa blasts Conor McGregor
Chiesa believes that McGregor may have cost him a career opportunity in April
-
Is International Fight Week cursed?
It will be a bigger surprise if both headliners make it to Saturday night in Las Vegas
-
Felder steps in for Medeiros at UFC 226
The marquee event of the year is undergoing a minor makeover