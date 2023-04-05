SAC
DAL

1st Quarter
SAC
Kings
DAL
Mavericks

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
1234T
Kings 48-31 -----
Mavericks 37-42 -----
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Team Stats
Kings 48-31 121.4 PPG 42.4 RPG 27.3 APG
Mavericks 37-42 114.1 PPG 38.6 RPG 22.8 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Kings
Roster
D. Fox
D. Sabonis
K. Huerter
H. Barnes
M. Monk
K. Murray
T. Lyles
T. Davis
D. Mitchell
K. Edwards
C. Metu
R. Holmes
N. Queta
K. Ellis
A. Len
M. Dellavedova
P. Dozier
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Fox 71 33.6 25.1 4.2 6.1 1.15 0.31 2.5 51.4 32.7 77.6 0.5 3.7
D. Sabonis 77 34.8 19.2 12.4 7.2 0.83 0.48 2.9 61.3 36.6 74.8 3.2 9.2
K. Huerter 73 29.5 15.3 3.3 2.9 1.04 0.32 1.3 48.6 40.3 72.5 0.5 2.8
H. Barnes 79 32.7 15.0 4.5 1.6 0.70 0.13 1.1 46.9 37.0 84.7 1 3.5
M. Monk 75 22.4 13.7 2.6 3.9 0.64 0.27 1.9 45.1 36.2 88.8 0.4 2.2
K. Murray 77 29.8 12.2 4.6 1.2 0.78 0.53 0.8 45.4 41.6 76.3 1.1 3.5
T. Lyles 71 16.7 7.6 4.0 0.9 0.38 0.42 0.9 46.0 36.3 81.5 0.9 3.1
T. Davis 62 12.8 6.7 2.2 1.0 0.68 0.19 0.8 43.7 38.2 82.9 0.3 1.9
D. Mitchell 78 18.0 5.6 1.3 2.3 0.53 0.19 0.8 46.3 32.3 80.6 0.2 1.1
K. Edwards 17 14.9 4.6 2.2 1.0 0.47 0.29 0.5 46.7 36.8 81.8 0.8 1.4
C. Metu 64 10.3 4.6 3.0 0.6 0.33 0.33 0.5 58.9 24.3 75.9 0.7 2.2
R. Holmes 40 8.1 3.0 1.9 0.2 0.08 0.28 0.4 65.8 66.7 78.9 0.7 1.2
N. Queta 4 6.3 3.0 2.3 0.3 0.00 0.25 0.3 75.0 0.0 0.0 1 1.3
K. Ellis 14 3.8 1.6 0.6 0.4 0.21 0.07 0.1 53.8 60.0 66.7 0.3 0.3
A. Len 23 5.2 1.6 1.7 0.4 0.13 0.35 0.6 56.0 0.0 66.7 0.5 1.3
M. Dellavedova 32 6.7 1.5 0.4 1.3 0.22 0.00 0.3 34.0 33.3 57.1 0 0.4
P. Dozier 14 2.5 0.8 0.6 0.1 0.21 0.07 0.1 33.3 14.3 0.0 0 0.6
Total 79 0.0 121.4 42.4 27.3 6.96 3.35 13.2 49.7 37.2 79.3 9.3 33.1
Mavericks
Roster
L. Doncic
K. Irving
C. Wood
T. Hardaway Jr.
J. Green
J. Hardy
R. Bullock
D. Powell
M. Kleber
J. McGee
D. Bertans
J. Holiday
M. Wright IV
A. Lawson
F. Ntilikina
M. Morris
T. Pinson
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. Doncic 64 36.5 32.8 8.7 8.1 1.39 0.52 3.7 49.8 34.7 74.2 0.8 7.8
K. Irving 19 37.8 26.7 5.1 5.9 1.21 0.63 1.8 51.0 37.7 94.6 1.1 3.9
C. Wood 66 26.0 16.7 7.4 1.8 0.44 1.05 1.8 51.9 37.5 77.1 1.3 6.1
T. Hardaway Jr. 70 30.2 14.2 3.5 1.8 0.70 0.17 0.9 39.9 38.2 76.5 0.3 3.2
J. Green 59 25.6 9.1 2.9 1.7 0.71 0.07 1.2 53.3 39.8 72.3 0.9 2
J. Hardy 45 14.4 8.5 1.8 1.3 0.38 0.13 1.0 43.8 41.8 81.8 0.2 1.6
R. Bullock 76 30.4 7.3 3.7 1.3 0.71 0.17 0.5 40.9 37.9 70.3 0.4 3.3
D. Powell 74 19.4 6.8 4.1 0.9 0.65 0.35 0.9 73.1 0.0 66.7 1.9 2.2
M. Kleber 36 25.4 6.0 3.7 1.4 0.33 0.83 0.7 45.8 35.5 70.3 0.8 2.9
J. McGee 40 8.5 4.4 2.6 0.3 0.10 0.58 0.9 63.0 25.0 59.0 0.8 1.9
D. Bertans 43 10.4 4.1 1.0 0.5 0.23 0.14 0.2 42.1 38.7 83.3 0.2 0.8
J. Holiday 16 15.4 3.9 1.5 0.8 0.69 0.50 0.6 37.3 31.1 71.4 0.1 1.4
M. Wright IV 25 11.3 3.5 1.6 2.0 0.32 0.20 0.7 47.3 31.8 68.8 0.3 1.3
A. Lawson 12 5.1 2.7 0.8 0.1 0.08 0.00 0.1 48.0 43.8 33.3 0.2 0.6
F. Ntilikina 45 11.8 2.6 1.3 1.2 0.27 0.11 0.6 36.0 25.0 70.4 0.1 1.1
M. Morris 6 5.8 2.2 0.5 0.5 0.17 0.00 0.7 50.0 42.9 0.0 0 0.5
T. Pinson 38 6.6 1.7 1.1 0.8 0.11 0.03 0.3 32.8 34.1 81.8 0.2 0.9
Total 79 0.0 114.1 38.6 22.8 6.32 3.68 11.8 47.6 37.1 75.7 7.6 31.0
