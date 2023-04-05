SAC
DAL
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
Video Carousel
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Fox
|71
|33.6
|25.1
|4.2
|6.1
|1.15
|0.31
|2.5
|51.4
|32.7
|77.6
|0.5
|3.7
|D. Sabonis
|77
|34.8
|19.2
|12.4
|7.2
|0.83
|0.48
|2.9
|61.3
|36.6
|74.8
|3.2
|9.2
|K. Huerter
|73
|29.5
|15.3
|3.3
|2.9
|1.04
|0.32
|1.3
|48.6
|40.3
|72.5
|0.5
|2.8
|H. Barnes
|79
|32.7
|15.0
|4.5
|1.6
|0.70
|0.13
|1.1
|46.9
|37.0
|84.7
|1
|3.5
|M. Monk
|75
|22.4
|13.7
|2.6
|3.9
|0.64
|0.27
|1.9
|45.1
|36.2
|88.8
|0.4
|2.2
|K. Murray
|77
|29.8
|12.2
|4.6
|1.2
|0.78
|0.53
|0.8
|45.4
|41.6
|76.3
|1.1
|3.5
|T. Lyles
|71
|16.7
|7.6
|4.0
|0.9
|0.38
|0.42
|0.9
|46.0
|36.3
|81.5
|0.9
|3.1
|T. Davis
|62
|12.8
|6.7
|2.2
|1.0
|0.68
|0.19
|0.8
|43.7
|38.2
|82.9
|0.3
|1.9
|D. Mitchell
|78
|18.0
|5.6
|1.3
|2.3
|0.53
|0.19
|0.8
|46.3
|32.3
|80.6
|0.2
|1.1
|K. Edwards
|17
|14.9
|4.6
|2.2
|1.0
|0.47
|0.29
|0.5
|46.7
|36.8
|81.8
|0.8
|1.4
|C. Metu
|64
|10.3
|4.6
|3.0
|0.6
|0.33
|0.33
|0.5
|58.9
|24.3
|75.9
|0.7
|2.2
|R. Holmes
|40
|8.1
|3.0
|1.9
|0.2
|0.08
|0.28
|0.4
|65.8
|66.7
|78.9
|0.7
|1.2
|N. Queta
|4
|6.3
|3.0
|2.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.25
|0.3
|75.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1.3
|K. Ellis
|14
|3.8
|1.6
|0.6
|0.4
|0.21
|0.07
|0.1
|53.8
|60.0
|66.7
|0.3
|0.3
|A. Len
|23
|5.2
|1.6
|1.7
|0.4
|0.13
|0.35
|0.6
|56.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.5
|1.3
|M. Dellavedova
|32
|6.7
|1.5
|0.4
|1.3
|0.22
|0.00
|0.3
|34.0
|33.3
|57.1
|0
|0.4
|P. Dozier
|14
|2.5
|0.8
|0.6
|0.1
|0.21
|0.07
|0.1
|33.3
|14.3
|0.0
|0
|0.6
|Total
|79
|0.0
|121.4
|42.4
|27.3
|6.96
|3.35
|13.2
|49.7
|37.2
|79.3
|9.3
|33.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|L. Doncic
|64
|36.5
|32.8
|8.7
|8.1
|1.39
|0.52
|3.7
|49.8
|34.7
|74.2
|0.8
|7.8
|K. Irving
|19
|37.8
|26.7
|5.1
|5.9
|1.21
|0.63
|1.8
|51.0
|37.7
|94.6
|1.1
|3.9
|C. Wood
|66
|26.0
|16.7
|7.4
|1.8
|0.44
|1.05
|1.8
|51.9
|37.5
|77.1
|1.3
|6.1
|T. Hardaway Jr.
|70
|30.2
|14.2
|3.5
|1.8
|0.70
|0.17
|0.9
|39.9
|38.2
|76.5
|0.3
|3.2
|J. Green
|59
|25.6
|9.1
|2.9
|1.7
|0.71
|0.07
|1.2
|53.3
|39.8
|72.3
|0.9
|2
|J. Hardy
|45
|14.4
|8.5
|1.8
|1.3
|0.38
|0.13
|1.0
|43.8
|41.8
|81.8
|0.2
|1.6
|R. Bullock
|76
|30.4
|7.3
|3.7
|1.3
|0.71
|0.17
|0.5
|40.9
|37.9
|70.3
|0.4
|3.3
|D. Powell
|74
|19.4
|6.8
|4.1
|0.9
|0.65
|0.35
|0.9
|73.1
|0.0
|66.7
|1.9
|2.2
|M. Kleber
|36
|25.4
|6.0
|3.7
|1.4
|0.33
|0.83
|0.7
|45.8
|35.5
|70.3
|0.8
|2.9
|J. McGee
|40
|8.5
|4.4
|2.6
|0.3
|0.10
|0.58
|0.9
|63.0
|25.0
|59.0
|0.8
|1.9
|D. Bertans
|43
|10.4
|4.1
|1.0
|0.5
|0.23
|0.14
|0.2
|42.1
|38.7
|83.3
|0.2
|0.8
|J. Holiday
|16
|15.4
|3.9
|1.5
|0.8
|0.69
|0.50
|0.6
|37.3
|31.1
|71.4
|0.1
|1.4
|M. Wright IV
|25
|11.3
|3.5
|1.6
|2.0
|0.32
|0.20
|0.7
|47.3
|31.8
|68.8
|0.3
|1.3
|A. Lawson
|12
|5.1
|2.7
|0.8
|0.1
|0.08
|0.00
|0.1
|48.0
|43.8
|33.3
|0.2
|0.6
|F. Ntilikina
|45
|11.8
|2.6
|1.3
|1.2
|0.27
|0.11
|0.6
|36.0
|25.0
|70.4
|0.1
|1.1
|M. Morris
|6
|5.8
|2.2
|0.5
|0.5
|0.17
|0.00
|0.7
|50.0
|42.9
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|T. Pinson
|38
|6.6
|1.7
|1.1
|0.8
|0.11
|0.03
|0.3
|32.8
|34.1
|81.8
|0.2
|0.9
|Total
|79
|0.0
|114.1
|38.6
|22.8
|6.32
|3.68
|11.8
|47.6
|37.1
|75.7
|7.6
|31.0