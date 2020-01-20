Blazers vs. Warriors odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 20 predictions from advanced computer model

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 18-26 overall and 9-10 at home, while Golden State is 10-34 overall and 3-19 on the road.The Warriors snapped a 10-game losing streak on Saturday. The Blazers have lost four of their past six games. Portland is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Blazers vs. Warriors odds, while the over-under is set at 221.5. Before entering any Warriors vs. Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $2,000 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 12 on a blistering 28-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Blazers vs. Warriors 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Portland ended up a good deal behind Oklahoma City when they played on Saturday, 119-106. Carmelo Anthony had a tough game, finishing with only nine points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court. Damian Lillard scored 34 points. Gary Trent Jr. scored a career-high 30 points.

The Blazers pulled off a a weekend trade in which they acquired Trevor Ariza with forwards Caleb Swanigan and Wenyen Gabriel from the Sacramento Kings for swingman Kent Bazemore, forward Anthony Tolliver and two second-round draft picks.

Meanwhile, the Warriors downed Orlando on Saturday, 109-95. It was another big night for D'Angelo Russell, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 12 dimes. Draymond Green (finger), Glenn Robinson III (ankle) and Jacob Evans (concussion) missed the Orlando game. Green will play tonight and Robinson is a game-time decision. Evans is out indefinitely.

Golden State came up short against Portland the last time the teams met in December, falling 122-112.

So who wins Warriors vs. Blazers? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Trail Blazers vs. Warriors spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.