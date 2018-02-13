Cavaliers vs. Thunder odds: NBA picks from model that's 9-5 since Sunday

The Oklahoma City Thunder host the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers in a marquee NBA showdown Tuesday (8 p.m. ET, TNT). The Thunder are favored by two points. The over-under is at 222.

The model knows the Cavaliers are unbeaten since dismantling their roster at the trade deadline, shipping out Isaiah Thomas and adding the likes of George Hill, Jordan Clarkson and Rodney Hood.

The results include a statement-making 121-99 rout of the Celtics on Sunday. Hill, Clarkson, Hood and fellow newcomer Larry Nance Jr. combined for 49 points on 18-of-35 shooting, while LeBron James had 24 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists.

Cleveland is a miserable 17-36-2 against the spread this season, but 2-0 with this new lineup.

OKC stars Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony missed the past two games and are questionable for Tuesday's showdown, but did take part in a morning shootaround.

The Thunder went 1-1 without them, routed by the Lakers on Thursday before handling the Grizzlies 110-92 on Sunday behind a 33-point effort from Paul George.

