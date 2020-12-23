A Southeast Division battle is on tap between the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Amway Center. Miami was 44-29 last year and won the Eastern Conference title, while the Magic ended up at 33-40. Last season, Miami won the season-series 3-1.

The Heat are 68-55 all-time versus the Magic, including a 31-31 mark in road games. Miami is favored by 4.5-points in the latest Magic vs. Heat odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 217. Before entering any Heat vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two seasons. Last year, it went a stunning 61-33 on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Magic vs. Heat. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Magic vs. Heat:

Magic vs. Heat spread: Magic +4.5

Magic vs. Heat over-under: 217 points

Latest Odds: Orlando Magic +4.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Heat



Jimmy Butler will return to action for the first time after sitting out both preseason games. Butler will be on an unspecified minutes limit. He averaged 43 minutes per game during the NBA Finals. Bam Adebayo signed a five-year, $200-million contract extension last month. Goran Dragic, Miami's top reserve, re-signed with the Heat after finishing second on the team in scoring (16.2) and assists (5.1) last season.

Tyler Herro made the NBA's All-Rookie second team after averaging 13.5 points. Udonis Haslem enters his 18th season with Miami. He holds the longest streak by any active player with only one team in the NBA. Key additions for the Heat this season are Avery Bradley, who is questionable for Wednesday due to a hamstring injury; and forward Precious Achiuwa, Miami's first-round pick.

What you need to know about the Magic

The Magic recently extended the contract of Markelle Fultz (three years, $50 million). Orlando also re-signed Gary Clark to a two-year, $4.1 million contract. Rookie Cole Anthony scored 19 points in Orlando's final preseason game on Friday. The Magic won by one point over the Charlotte Hornets on a game-winning Anthony floater with 14 seconds left. Anthony, the 15th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, is being used as a reserve behind Fultz.

Nikola Vucevic led Orlando in scoring (19.6) and rebounding (10.9) last season. Evan Fournier was second in scoring (18.5), and Aaron Gordon averaged 14.4 points and 3.7 assists.

How to make Heat vs. Magic picks

The model has simulated Magic vs. Heat 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Heat vs. Magic? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Heat vs. Magic spread to jump on, all from the model that enters the NBA season on an incredible 61-33 roll.