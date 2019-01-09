NBA scores, highlights: Klay Thompson explodes as Warriors crush Knicks; Wolves win first game without Thibodeau

The NBA action kept rolling right along on Tuesday with a busy eight-game night.

To start out the night, the 76ers secured an easy victory over the Wizards thanks to a career night from rookie Landry Shamet, while Nikola Jokic hit a game-winner in the closing seconds to lift the Nuggets over the Heat.

Later on, Andrew Wiggins dropped 40 points to help the Timberwolves beat the Thunder and earn interim coach Ryan Saunders his first win.

In the late games, Klay Thompson dropped 43 points in the Warriors' easy win over the Knicks, while the Clippers cruised past the Hornets in similarly simple fashion.

Wiggins drops 40, Wolves win first game without Thibodeau

Andrew Wiggins kept up his tradition of having big nights against the Thunder, going for 40 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Wolves to an impressive road win in OKC. This was the third straight win for the Timberwolves, who were playing their first game without former coach Tom Thibodeau. The team celebrated on the court and in the locker room for interim coach Ryan Saunders -- son of late Timberwolves coach Flip Saunders -- who got his first win in the game.

Klay goes for 43 as Warriors crush Knicks

Klay Thompson was feeling it on Tuesday night, pouring in 43 points to lead the Warriors as they crushed the lowly Knicks. At one point, Thompson hit three 3-pointers in less than a minute. He finished the game with seven triples -- more than the Knicks hit as a team.

Jokic gets triple-double, hits game-winner to lift Nuggets over Heat



Nikola Jokic kept up his impressive season with another big game on Tuesday night. And more importantly for the Nuggets, he came up big in the clutch. Jokic recorded another triple-double, finishing with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and also hit a floater in the closing seconds to put the Nuggets ahead for good.

Leonard's big night gets Raptors past pesky Hawks

Vince Carter was back in Toronto for possibly the final time, and his Hawks gave the Raptors all they could handle. But in the end, the Raptors escaped with a three-point win thanks in large part to a big night from their main man, Kawhi Leonard. He put up 31 points and added four rebounds, six assists and six steals.

Oubre's clutch putback dunk seals Suns' win

The Phoenix Suns came back from a 21-point deficit to shock the Kings on Tuesday night, and Kelly Oubre was a big part of the win. He went for 26 points, five rebounds and four assists, sealing the victory with a clutch put-back slam in the closing seconds.

Iguodala throws it down in style

Andre Iguodala isn't quite the athlete he used to be, but he can still throw down some pretty nice slams -- especially when he gets out on the fast break. He showed that against the Knicks, as he lost the ball in mid-air, but recovered to rock the rim.

Fox makes big plays on both ends

De'Aaron Fox is one of the most exciting players around, and he proved that once again on Tuesday night. First, he used a slick behind-the-back move to get to the rim. Then, he hustled back for an emphatic chase-down block.

Noel leaves game on a stretcher

There was a scary moment in the Thunder's loss to the Timberwolves, when big man Nerlens Noel had to be taken off the court on a stretcher. Noel rose up to meet Andrew Wiggins at the rim, and Wiggins off arm caught Noel in the face. Seemingly knocked out cold in mid-air, Noel then fell to the ground without bracing himself and his head crashed into the floor.

Collins soars for the alley-oop



John Collins is a dunking machine, and his throwdowns usually don't disappoint. This alley-oop against the Raptors certainly didn't.

Murray puts on a dunk show

Jamal Murray was ready for the bright lights of South Beach. The Nuggets guard threw down two thunderous slams in the opening minutes against the Heat.

Shamet's career night lifts Sixers

Landry Shamet caught fire against the Wizards and helped the Sixers secure an easy victory on Tuesday night -- their fourth in a row. The rookie hit eight 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 29 points.

Carter gets ovation from Toronto crowd

Former Raptors legend Vince Carter is back in Toronto on Tuesday night and got a standing ovation from the crowd when he checked in. Then, he immediately drilled a 3-pointer.

Butler gets off to a strong start

Jimmy Butler got off to a strong start in the Sixers' matchup with the Wizards. He made his first five shots to get 11 early points, and finished the night with 20.



