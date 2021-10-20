The Houston Rockets will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Target Center. Both teams were in the bottom three of the Western Conference a season ago and both teams are still probably a couple of offseasons away from being able to contend for a playoff spot. However, there is some exciting talent on both rosters, as Minnesota has three potentially dynamic scorers in Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell. Meanwhile, the Rockets look to build around Jalen Green, Christian Wood and Kevin Porter.

The two franchises have split their last 10 head-to-head matchups against the spread but the Timberwolves won and covered in their most recent matchup in April. This time around, Minnesota is favored by 6.5-points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Rockets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 230. Before entering any Rockets vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Timberwolves vs. Rockets spread: Timberwolves -6.5

Timberwolves vs. Rockets over-under: 230 points

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Last year was nothing to brag about for Minnesota (23-49), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Chris Finch took over for Ryan Saunders early last season and Minnesota played better basketball under the former Raptors assistant. The Timberwolves closed out their season by winning seven of their last 12 games.

Minnesota earned a 114-107 win in their most recent contest against Houston in April and that was in the midst a season-long four-game winning streak near the end of the year. Towns had 31 points, seven rebounds and five assists in that game. Edwards also filled the stat sheet with 19 points, nine rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Likewise, coming off of an uninspired 17-55 last-season record, the Rockets have set their aspirations higher this year. The Rockets began a rebuild by trading James Harden and Russell Westbrook away last season and have to feel good about identifying Wood and Porter as potential building blocks going forward.

Wood averaged 21.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game last season, while Porter Jr. averaged 16.6 points and 6.3 assists. Green now comes in as the No. 2 overall pick having already played professional basketball in the NBA G-League and the expectation is that he'll provide immediate scoring pop for a team that ranked 24th in the NBA in points per game (108.8).

