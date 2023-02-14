Greetings gamblers, it's Chris Bengel back with you. I'm still trying to get over my Eagles falling short in the Super Bowl, but you know what always can make anybody smile? Winning money.

Football is officially in our rearview mirror, so we'll be turning our attention towards the hardwood. Lucky for us, March Madness is right around the corner and the NBA postseason race continues to heat up following the trade deadline. The race for the NBA title is as open as it's ever been and that should make for some entertaining action down the stretch.

Let's not waste any more time and get to Tuesday's picks.

All times Eastern, and all odds via Caesars Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Kings at Suns, 9 p.m. | TV: NBA.TV

Latest Odds: Phoenix Suns -2.5 Bet Now

Key Trend : Suns are 5-2 ATS in their last seven home games.

: Suns are 5-2 ATS in their last seven home games. The Pick: Suns -2.5 (-110)

The Suns made the biggest splash at the trade deadline by acquiring star forward Kevin Durant. While Durant is getting closer to returning to the court, he's not quite there yet. Still, I have no problem riding with the Suns in this close matchup.

Not many people expected Phoenix to be just four games over the .500 mark in mid-February, but injuries have really damaged the roster. But the Suns are finally starting to get healthy at the right time. Star guard Devin Booker returned earlier this month, and he has poured in 40 points in two games while only playing 26 minutes in each contest.

It also doesn't hurt that the Kings are a fairly lackluster on defense, surrendering 117.1 points-per-game, which is good for 22nd in the NBA. They've also yielded at least 120 points in each of their past five games. With the Suns being fairly healthy for this one, I'll definitely side with the home team.

💰 More NBA Picks

Getty Images

Warriors at Clippers, 10 p.m. | TV: TNT

Latest Odds: Under 228 Bet Now

The Pick: Under 228.0 (-110) -- I'd normally be inclined to take the over in this spot, considering that it's not a very lofty total. However, the Warriors continue to be without Stephen Curry and are on the second night of a back-to-back, so I believe the under is very much in play here.

The Warriors came away with a 135-126 win over the Wizards on Monday. Shooting the basketball obviously isn't a problem. However, that's quite a track meet, and to turn around and play again 24 hours later certainly isn't an easy task. Sharpshooting guard Klay Thompson's status is up in the air, as he doesn't traditionally suit up for the second leg of a back-to-back. If Thompson doesn't play, this is a slam dunk play for me.

On the other hand, the Clippers are one of the better defensive teams around. This group gives up 111 points-per-game, which is the fourth-lowest clip in the league. They also rank ninth in terms of defensive rebound per contest (33.7), and that's before acquiring Mason Plumlee, who is making his Clippers debut. They should be able to slow the Warriors down enough to keep the under in play.

Key Trend: The under is 22-5 in the Clippers' last 27 home games

Magic at Raptors, 7:30 p.m. | TV: NBA.TV

The Pick: Pascal Siakam Over 25.5 Points (-123) -- Pascal Siakam is in the midst of a phenomenal month. Now he'll get a chance to face a young team that is on the second night of a back-to-back. That's a recipe for success in my book.

In February, Siakam is averaging 27.2 points-per-game while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and a scalding 54.5 percent from three. The Raptors star has netted at least 28 points in three of his past five games, including a pair of 30-point outings during that stretch. Additionally, Siakam has scored at least 26 points in two of his last three games against the Magic. It won't be a huge surprise if Siakam can impose his will on the likes of rookie Paolo Banchero in the paint throughout the night and get to this number.

Key Trend: Siakam has scored at least 28 points in three of his last five games