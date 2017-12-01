2018 NFL Draft: New York Giants team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch

The Giants came into 2017 hopeful of making another playoff run, but the season has instead been a disaster from the jump. With uncertainty swirling around the front office, coaching staff and even under center, it's possible the Giants go all-in on a full reboot in 2018. On track for a top-five draft pick, the Giants have several ways they can go with a rebuild. Let's dive into it.

2018 draft picks

Round 1: New York Giants



Round 2: New York Giants



Round 3: New York Giants

Round 4: New York Giants

Round 5: New York Giants

Round 6: New York Giants

Round 7: New York Giants*

Not a team to do a lot of moving around on draft day, the Giants are looking at picking near the top of every round in 2018. However, they traded a conditional seventh-round pick to the Steelers just ahead of final cuts for cornerback Ross Cockrell, though it's unclear whether the conditions will be met for them to lose the pick.

Biggest offseason needs

Quarterback



Running back

Offensive line

Outside linebacker

Assuming Eli Manning has played his final snap for the franchise, the Giants will enter the offseason looking to find their starter at quarterback for 2018 and beyond. While rookie Davis Webb could play well enough in 2017 for the Giants to forsake drafting a quarterback early, the likeliest scenario has them targeting a QB at the top of the 2018 draft. At running back, lead rusher Orleans Darkwa is a free agent, and though the position won't be top priority, more talent must be acquired.

Aside from quarterback (or maybe even including it), offensive line continues to be the biggest weak spot on the Giants roster. With Justin Pugh and Weston Richburg heading for free agency, the opportunity is there to completely remake the unit in hopes of finding something that resembles a success. Richburg and fill-in center Brett Jones could be two pieces for 2018, but it's crucial for the team to find talent on the outside.

When healthy, B.J. Goodson has looked like a potential starter in the middle at linebacker, but the Giants are still looking for capable players to fill out the second level of the defense. Like most teams, the Giants could use more depth in the secondary, particularly if they move on from Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. But with plenty of money and premium draft picks already invested in the position as well as the defensive line, other places on the roster are much more in need of assistance.

Prospects to watch

Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

Without question, Giants fans should be paying attention to Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold. That doesn't disqualify them from watching Jackson too, a prospect I think is a dark horse for them in the first round. While the G-Men have had "traditional" pocket passer Eli Manning under center since 2004, a changing of a guard is likely on the sidelines and possibly at GM. Jackson would usher in a "new" brand of football for New York. Jackson has come a long way since his freshman season in 2015.

Bryce Love, RB, Stanford

Assuming the Giants either go quarterback or offensive line in Round 1, they certainly could be in the market for a running back in the second round. Love very well may go at some point in the first 32 picks. If he doesn't, the Giants could target him with their early Round 2 pick. He's not the biggest back, but is a proficient between-the-tackles runner and flies down the field when he finds a lane.

Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

A guard in the top five? Sure, why not? Particularly for the Giants, a team that faces Fletcher Cox, Timmy Jernigan, Preston Smith, Jonathan Allen, Tyrone Crawford and David Irving -- all stellar defensive tackles -- each season. Nelson is the best offensive lineman in the class and will be an instant boost the run game of the team that selects him. Pretty appealing, right?

Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

GM Jerry Reese did not prioritize linebackers in his team-building process. He just didn't. While New York's undoubtedly had some elite defensive lines, the second level of defense has been average at best. Smith fits the archetype of linebacker needed in today's NFL. He's a blur to to the sideline from his inside linebacker spot and is athletic enough to run with tight ends and running backs in coverage.