2020 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars move up for Justin Herbert, three surprising first-rounders make cut

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Everyone better get at least one pick correct in their mock draft. Joe Burrow to the Bengals is as big a slam dunk as they come.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Ultimately I think if Washington is trading this pick, they'll do it before the draft. If that happens, you're getting a mulligan on my final mock draft. I don't think anyone will pay the price they want to move down, so they stay here and take a stud in Chase Young.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st They have a need at cornerback certainly, but I'm gonna go back to what I thought out of the gate with this draft: that Bill Belichick would take Simmons here, so I'm going to have Matt Patricia do the same.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Dave Gettleman is telling us what he plans to do and when he does that, he usually follows through. I would have had Mehki Becton here, but I think Gettleman is one of those GMs, given his job security, who will be worried about a guy with a off-field red flag in NYC if he struggles on the field and what people will say.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd It is my belief the Dolphins are smokescreening right now to land Tua at No. 5. And you know what? It's been hilariously transparent but I think it's working! It did here anyway.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Chargers could definitely take Justin Herbert OR they could add to an already-loaded defense. I think Tom Telesco's QB depth chart is by design and he'll add to it after the draft or on Day 2 instead of doing the very obvious and taking Herbert here.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 7 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd Seeing Herbert drop past the Chargers, the Jaguars make a small move up -- I think Carolina would flip in this spot for just the cost of 116 overall. That doesn't add up but it's an extra pick for a small move down.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Offensive line would be fine here but the Cards are more about winning now than people think. Brown will greatly improve the defense immediately.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Another trade! I think with an increased involvement from David Tepper plus Matt Rhule looking to stockpile a questionable roster, Carolina will be aggressive about trying to move back. We know Thomas Dimitroff wants to move up and the Falcons need one of his signature draft splashes to work out. They grab a corner we know they adore.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Impossible to imagine the Browns going in a different direction than offensive line here. They'll feel good heading into 2020 if they nab one of the top guys.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd They could go offensive line, but Jeudy is a perfect fit for the Jets, Adam Gase's system and Sam Darnold. They need results on offense right now. Jeudy can give them that.

Round 1 - Pick 12 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Wanted to have them trading up to get Lamb, who is my top wide receiver on the board. Don't think it would be crazy at all with their ammo, but at 12 they have to feel good about getting one of these guys, especially if it works out this way.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 13 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd The Eagles reportedly love Lamb too, but can they get that high without paying too much? This is a perfectly fine consolation prize. The 49ers desperately want to trade down.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd I think the Bucs are a decent bet to move up as well but trading will be tough and as long as three quarterbacks and plenty of defensive players go, they should be able to get one of their primary offensive line targets at 14. If a surprising OL selection happens early, they might have to make a move.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd The Broncos wanted one of the three big wideouts in this draft and contemplated going with Justin Jefferson here, but Kinlaw gives them some serious juice on the interior moving forward.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 16 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th They could have viably taken him at seventh overall but land him here after acquiring some extra draft picks in the process.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th This seems redundant because of Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup but this WR corps would be STACKED with those three in the fold long term.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Austin Jackson OL USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 9th Projectable tackle, but the Dolphins might be a year away from hoping everything clicks. Either way they get some much needed protection for Tua.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 A.J. Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd You know what Mike Mayock isn't scared to do? Draft a productive Clemson defensive player higher than you think he should go. Terrell is gonna be a first-round pick regardless I think, so why not have him land with the Raiders, a position of need and value that isn't too far off?

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Jaylon Johnson CB Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 8th The Jaguars are taking a cornerback with the Jalen Ramsey pick. I know a spite pick if I've ever seen one.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 21 Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th Think the 49ers will go corner or wideout here, picking the best available guy. Aiyuk can get loose in space, which is a dangerous thing for anyone on a Kyle Shanahan offense.

From From Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 22 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd I think they'll double dip on defense here and in this instance the Vikings are trying to make up for the loss of Everson Griffen.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd This just feels like a very Patriots pick for some reason.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd Some people like them taking a QB here but I think they want to keep shoving in on 2020 and figure out the Drew Brees thing later.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Two LSU starters added to this defense isn't going to be the worst thing in the world.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Cesar Ruiz OL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th If the Dolphins come out of this draft with a QB and two potential long-term answers on the OL, they should be doing cartwheels.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Antoine Winfield Jr. S Minnesota • Soph • 5'9" / 203 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 60th POSITION RNK 5th This guy is a BALLHAWK. Who cares less about what you think they need than Pete Carroll and John Schneider?

Round 1 - Pick 28 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd The Ravens should be adding people who can help them immediately as they push all in on Lamar Jackson's rookie deal.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Cornerback is suddenly kind of a thin position for this team as it transitions on defense.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 7th This guy is a MONSTER and won't have to carry the load with Davante Adams in town too.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 31 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th I think the 49ers want to trade down badly, and if Love is there, someone will pay the price to come up and get him. The Chargers make as much a sense as anyone, especially since they don't need to start Love this season as they go all-in on Tyrod Taylor.