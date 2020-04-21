2020 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars move up for Justin Herbert, three surprising first-rounders make cut
Plus the Panthers and 49ers move back multiple times in Will Brinson's final mock draft
Hard to believe, but this is it -- last 2020 mock draft of the offseason. These are weird times, and the draft should be even weirder. It's impossible to know exactly what kind of trades we'll see, and there could be a number of different prospects who end up in the first round in an unexpected fashion.
A couple of guys I'm particularly high on -- one defensive back and one wide receiver -- sneak in here on my final mock draft.
This might honestly be the most difficult mock I've ever done. I think the way the board lines up coupled with team needs and a lack of trades up top along with the saturation of the quarterback market overall is going to make for some weird stuff happening on Thursday.
Smart teams will be way ahead of the curve, and teams already behind might really fall back. We'll see, but expect shenanigans.
We put together a full first-round mock on the Pick Six Podcast this week for your final draft primer; listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness fired into your eardrums.
Alright, let's get to it.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
Everyone better get at least one pick correct in their mock draft. Joe Burrow to the Bengals is as big a slam dunk as they come.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Ultimately I think if Washington is trading this pick, they'll do it before the draft. If that happens, you're getting a mulligan on my final mock draft. I don't think anyone will pay the price they want to move down, so they stay here and take a stud in Chase Young.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
They have a need at cornerback certainly, but I'm gonna go back to what I thought out of the gate with this draft: that Bill Belichick would take Simmons here, so I'm going to have Matt Patricia do the same.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Dave Gettleman is telling us what he plans to do and when he does that, he usually follows through. I would have had Mehki Becton here, but I think Gettleman is one of those GMs, given his job security, who will be worried about a guy with a off-field red flag in NYC if he struggles on the field and what people will say.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
It is my belief the Dolphins are smokescreening right now to land Tua at No. 5. And you know what? It's been hilariously transparent but I think it's working! It did here anyway.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The Chargers could definitely take Justin Herbert OR they could add to an already-loaded defense. I think Tom Telesco's QB depth chart is by design and he'll add to it after the draft or on Day 2 instead of doing the very obvious and taking Herbert here.
Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 7
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
Seeing Herbert drop past the Chargers, the Jaguars make a small move up -- I think Carolina would flip in this spot for just the cost of 116 overall. That doesn't add up but it's an extra pick for a small move down.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Offensive line would be fine here but the Cards are more about winning now than people think. Brown will greatly improve the defense immediately.
Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
Another trade! I think with an increased involvement from David Tepper plus Matt Rhule looking to stockpile a questionable roster, Carolina will be aggressive about trying to move back. We know Thomas Dimitroff wants to move up and the Falcons need one of his signature draft splashes to work out. They grab a corner we know they adore.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Impossible to imagine the Browns going in a different direction than offensive line here. They'll feel good heading into 2020 if they nab one of the top guys.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
They could go offensive line, but Jeudy is a perfect fit for the Jets, Adam Gase's system and Sam Darnold. They need results on offense right now. Jeudy can give them that.
Round 1 - Pick 12
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Wanted to have them trading up to get Lamb, who is my top wide receiver on the board. Don't think it would be crazy at all with their ammo, but at 12 they have to feel good about getting one of these guys, especially if it works out this way.
Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
The Eagles reportedly love Lamb too, but can they get that high without paying too much? This is a perfectly fine consolation prize. The 49ers desperately want to trade down.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
I think the Bucs are a decent bet to move up as well but trading will be tough and as long as three quarterbacks and plenty of defensive players go, they should be able to get one of their primary offensive line targets at 14. If a surprising OL selection happens early, they might have to make a move.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
The Broncos wanted one of the three big wideouts in this draft and contemplated going with Justin Jefferson here, but Kinlaw gives them some serious juice on the interior moving forward.
Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 16
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
They could have viably taken him at seventh overall but land him here after acquiring some extra draft picks in the process.
Round 1 - Pick 17
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
This seems redundant because of Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup but this WR corps would be STACKED with those three in the fold long term.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Projectable tackle, but the Dolphins might be a year away from hoping everything clicks. Either way they get some much needed protection for Tua.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
You know what Mike Mayock isn't scared to do? Draft a productive Clemson defensive player higher than you think he should go. Terrell is gonna be a first-round pick regardless I think, so why not have him land with the Raiders, a position of need and value that isn't too far off?
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
The Jaguars are taking a cornerback with the Jalen Ramsey pick. I know a spite pick if I've ever seen one.
Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 21
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Think the 49ers will go corner or wideout here, picking the best available guy. Aiyuk can get loose in space, which is a dangerous thing for anyone on a Kyle Shanahan offense.
From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
I think they'll double dip on defense here and in this instance the Vikings are trying to make up for the loss of Everson Griffen.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
This just feels like a very Patriots pick for some reason.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Some people like them taking a QB here but I think they want to keep shoving in on 2020 and figure out the Drew Brees thing later.
Round 1 - Pick 25
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Two LSU starters added to this defense isn't going to be the worst thing in the world.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Cesar Ruiz OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
If the Dolphins come out of this draft with a QB and two potential long-term answers on the OL, they should be doing cartwheels.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Minnesota • Soph • 5'9" / 203 lbs
This guy is a BALLHAWK. Who cares less about what you think they need than Pete Carroll and John Schneider?
Round 1 - Pick 28
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
The Ravens should be adding people who can help them immediately as they push all in on Lamar Jackson's rookie deal.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Cornerback is suddenly kind of a thin position for this team as it transitions on defense.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
This guy is a MONSTER and won't have to carry the load with Davante Adams in town too.
Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
I think the 49ers want to trade down badly, and if Love is there, someone will pay the price to come up and get him. The Chargers make as much a sense as anyone, especially since they don't need to start Love this season as they go all-in on Tyrod Taylor.
Round 1 - Pick 32
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
I want nothing more than to give Andy Reid a running back here but he just doesn't draft them early. Instead, he'll shore up the defensive line even further to try and make another title run.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 NFL Draft: Full seven-round order
See all 255 picks for the 2020 NFL Draft
-
Mock Draft: Tua slides down to Raiders
Top two picks are easy, things get interesting when Dolphins pick and pass on Tua
-
When is the 2020 NFL Draft: Full info
Everything you need to know to tune in for this year's virtual event
-
2020 NFL Draft Prop Bets Guide
It's time to take a look at the most intriguing prop bets for the 2020 NFL Draft
-
Mock Draft: Patriots trade up for Tua
Jonathan Jones has several trades going down in his one and only mock draft of 2020
-
Three-round mock: Herbert, Love fall
With the run on QBs and OTs as well as the early trades, several top-flight players fall to...