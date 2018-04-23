Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft: Trade down twice in first round, predictions for every pick

The Seahawks are the locks of the first round. No, we don't know which prospect they like best, but you can be sure they'll do some trading before making a selection.

The last time the Seahawks picked in their original spot, Russell Wilson wasn't on the team (2011, James Carpenter). Last year, they traded back twice before making a selection, and I expect them to do the same this year. After all, Seattle heads into the draft with no picks on Day 2 and a lot of problems spots on the roster.

In my mock, the Seahawks manage to turn No. 18 and 168 into No. 35, 64 and 95. After one more trade back on Day 3, that leaves the team with no first-round picks but three picks on Day 2 and seven picks on Day 3.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks get busy in Round 1, first trading No. 18 to the Patriots for No. 23 and No. 95, then shipping No. 23 to the Browns along with No. 168 for No. 35 and No. 64. That gives the Seahawks three picks on Day 2, and they use the first on a cornerback in Davis who should be a great scheme fit. Johnson gives the team a legitimate feature back to take pressure off Russell Wilson.

Noteboom has the chance to start right away for a team that needs an upgrade at right tackle. Lewis could try to be a Michael Bennett-lite for the Seahawks, playing end on early downs before kicking inside. Edmunds would be a great value in the fifth, and he could be developed into Earl Thomas's successor.

The Seahawks trade down with their next pick, then use their two remaining fifth-rounders on depth for both lines. Cantrell gives the team more depth at receiver after losing Paul Richardson. Dissly can contribute as a blocker and provide depth at tight end. Jamerson should be a nice special-teams player who will try to develop into a capable NFL safety.