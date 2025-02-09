Chiefs fatigue is a real thing. Fresh off one 20-year run by the Patriots, plenty of people are already tired of the latest NFL dynasty to crop up, with lots of folks complaining about the Kansas City's omnipresent nature in the NFL these days.

Some folks even believe -- erroneously -- the NFL favors the Chiefs to the point that games aren't played on equal footing, because the league wants Kansas City to keep winning. Most of those people are random tinfoil-hat-wearing strangers on the internet. And others, apparently, are wide receivers for the Baltimore Ravens!

Rashod Batemen, appearing on Sirius XM's Fantasy Life show, walked really, really close to the line of saying that he believes the NFL has rigged games for the Chiefs and that's why he's rooting for the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

"I definitely want the Eagles to win, but we all know how that goes," Bateman said before offering a pretty wild and unprovoked follow up. "I just don't have respect for them anymore. I think we all see why. And I'm never even that type of guy. I have no rivalries. Like, no matter if my college was this rivalry, I have no rivalries. But I feel like now being here, some stuff just goes too far. It affects other people. It affects other peoples' lives. It affects peoples' outcomes."

2025 Super Bowl: Penalty disparity between Chiefs, Eagles? A look at which team has drawn more flags Jordan Dajani

Unless I'm missing something, Bateman is pretty clear here in what he's implying, right? He might be tired of the Chiefs winning, but he's not really hinting at that. The phrase "affects other peoples' lives" sure seems to imply he thinks the NFL is arranging for the Chiefs to continue reaching -- and winning -- Super Bowls.

He's not alone in this belief. There are tons of people out there who think the NFL might be rigged or scripted, to the point commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about it during his state of the league press conference ahead of the Super Bowl this past week.

Goodell called any bias on the part of officials toward the Chiefs "ridiculous" and we also got the NFL Referees Association calling any suggestion of bias towards a single team "insulting and preposterous."

The same people would probably have the same reaction toward Bateman's comments, although his thinly veiled criticism appears to be targeted more toward the league itself more than the officials.

Let's be clear: Bateman's suggestion here is preposterous. The NFL isn't rigged. The Chiefs don't get any special benefits from the league or the officials. The Chiefs becoming this dynastic villain is probably beneficial for the league in terms of ratings and interest, but the NFL doesn't control who ends up being in the Super Bowl.

The implication from a current NFL player that professional football games are rigged is a new one, and it's probably not going to sit well with the league office. It wouldn't be surprising if Bateman got a harshly worded letter from the league asking him to send some money back their way for a charitable donation as a result.