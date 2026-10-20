This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

👀 Five things to know Tuesday

🏀 Do not miss this: NBA season predictions

Ted Hyman, CBS Sports

It's time to play some basketball!

A new NBA season tips off this afternoon, and our team of roundball experts has everything you need to know in order to get ready. That includes our 2026-27 NBA season predictions, which include everything from conference standings to Finals champion.

Although none of our six experts picked the Knicks to repeat, three of them chose the defending champs to reach the Finals. Sam Quinn was one of those who had the Knicks coming out of a wide-open East before falling to a loaded Thunder squad.

Quinn: "There are eight teams with credible Finals cases, and how you order them says as much about their depth and durability as it does their quality. Ultimately, I trust the champs to hold off their challengers, with Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors posing the biggest threat in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Thunder simply lack the vulnerabilities that the Knicks exploited in the Spurs last postseason. They're older, deeper and less tied to the performance of a single player. They have wave after wave of star defenders to throw at Jalen Brunson, and they can defend Karl-Anthony Towns on the perimeter without sacrificing rim protection."

Again, check out our full predictions here, but I'll give you a look at Brad Botkin's conference final selections:

East: Knicks over Pacers

West: Spurs over Thunder

And what would the preseason be without a few bold predictions? Brad Botkin called his shot on a number of topics -- including the Celtics finishing atop the Eastern Conference standings. The 76ers are also in the running for that No. 1 seed, and the stakes of an all-in season for Philly are simultaneously thrilling and terrifying.

🏈 BYU asserts itself in CFB Power Rankings

Getty Images

Following a wild weekend of college football, the latest edition of our CFB Power Rankings looks quite a bit different.

BYU made the biggest jump (12 spots) -- and for good reason. The Cougars took down No. 2 Notre Dame in one of the biggest wins in program history, and the win was no fluke. As our own Brandon Marcello explains, BYU has the bodies to win at the line of scrimmage, which means it should be considered a championship contender.

Marcello: "BYU has what it takes in the trenches to win a championship. It survived Notre Dame as a pass hit the turf with one second remaining on the final play of a 28-24 win, its highest-ranked win since Ty Detmer beat No. 1 Miami in 1990. Bear Bachmeier ran, threw and caught TDs."

The full rankings are here, but I'll share a peek further down the list:

16. Texas (-10)

17. Houston (+4)

18. Oregon (+2)

19. Northwestern (--)

20. Wake Forest (+3)

Coming off two straight losses, the Longhorns were one of our biggest fallers in the updated CBS Sports 138. Texas is reeling on offense, and Steve Sarkisian says his team needs a "better version" of Arch Manning with Ole Miss on deck.

As we turn the page and look ahead to the second half of the season, Brad Crawford has some bold predictions about what will unfold as the stakes rise each and every week.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Getty Images

📺 What we're watching Tuesday

🏀 Celtics at Pistons, 3 p.m. on NBC

⚽ PSV Eindhoven at FC Porto, 3 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏀 76ers at Knicks, 7 p.m. on NBC

🏈 MTSU at FIU, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏈 Missouri State at Delaware, 7 p.m. on ESPNU

🏈 South Alabama at Marshall, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

🏒 Bruins at Stars, 8 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Thunder at Spurs, 9:30 pm. on NBC

🏒 Lightning at Golden Knights, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN