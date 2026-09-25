San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa suffered a calf injury during practice this week and is expected to miss multiple weeks, per the NFL Network. The report states he will be out this week against the Arizona Cardinals after not practicing on Wednesday or Thursday. It is still not known if he will land on IR, which would sideline him for a minimum of four games.

The team's next four games are against the Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders.

The 49ers have not been lucky when it comes to injuries, and this is yet another blow to their roster. Starting defensive tackle Alfred Collins is out for the season with a torn patellar tendon, and defensive linemen Sam Okuayinonu (foot) and CJ West (knee) are on injured reserve. Keion White and Khalid Kareem are the two healthy defensive ends and will need to step up as the injury report remains long.

Bosa suffered a torn ACL during Week 3 of last season, ending his 2025 campaign. The Pro Bowler has started both games so far this year for the 49ers and has seven combined tackles, with three solo, two tackles for a loss and one quarterback hit.

Bosa has spent his entire career with the 49ers, beginning his NFL journey in 2019 as a second overall pick. His resume includes Defensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, first-team All-Pro and five Pro Bowl honors.

In eight seasons, he has 285 total tackles with 64.5 sacks, 13 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and two interceptions in 87 games, 85 of which were starts.