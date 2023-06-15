The Chicago Bears sent the Carolina Panthers the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft for a couple first-round picks and a couple second-round picks, but maybe the most valuable asset Chicago received in the deal was wide receiver D.J. Moore. The Bears needed to improve their wide receiving corps, and Moore could be Justin Fields' No. 1 weapon moving forward.

The 26-year-old receiver has crossed 1,200 scrimmage yards in three out of his five NFL seasons, and scored a career-high seven touchdowns last year. A Bears wideout hasn't caught seven touchdowns in a single season since 2019. How quickly Fields and his newest wideout could establish some chemistry was one of the major storylines to watch from Bears OTAs. By all accounts, it didn't take them long.

"It did come on quickly," Fields said, via ESPN. "I didn't really expect anything because it's different for each guy, but I feel like with D.J., his body language is pretty easy to read. Early on we communicated on how we want each route ran and stuff like that. Of course, he has a lot of experience. He's been in the league for a good period of time now. He's played a lot of football, so he knows different coverages really well. That's one thing that I was kind of impressed about with the offense coming in and just understanding, seeing coverages really well on short routes and stuff like that. He's been great. And you know, the chemistry has really picked up."

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker has noticed the chemistry between Fields and Moore as well, and believes the former can be the best quarterback in the NFL.

"They got that chemistry going very fast. Earlier than I expected," Brisker said. "They look good, though. They look like they're best friends. Justin definitely throwing him the ball. (No.) 2 getting the ball for sure, no doubt. Justin looks good, though. He's going through his progressions, he's looking very smooth, making good decisions out there. He's looking like the best quarterback in the NFL. I thought that last year, but this year it's different, for sure. (No.) 1 look different, and him and 2 ... you gon' see. You gon' see."

D.J. Moore CHI • WR • #2 TAR 118 REC 63 REC YDs 888 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Justin Fields CHI • QB • #1 CMP% 60.4 YDs 2242 TD 17 INT 11 YD/Att 7.05 View Profile

While Fields dazzled with his legs in 2022, Chicago's passing game was statistically the worst in the league. Fields possesses what is required to be a legitimate starting quarterback, however, and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said earlier this offseason that his quarterback is "light-years ahead of where he was" going into 2022.

Keep an eye on Moore to potentially be Fields' go-to guy this season.