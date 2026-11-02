The Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans played one of the wildest games of Week 8, and it ended with the two teams combining to make some NFL history. The Bengals beat the Titans 43-36, which is notable because that exact score had never happened before in the 107-year history of the NFL.

Yup, we got a scorigami.

With under four minutes left to play, it didn't look like the scorigami would happen. The Titans were leading 36-29, and if that had been the final score, it wouldn't have been a first-time final score. Enter Joe Burrow. The Bengals quarterback engineered an 81-yard scoring drive that was capped by an 18-yard pass to Tee Higgins that tied the game with just 1:17 left to play.

Once the game got to overtime, Burrow was at it again. The Bengals got the ball first, and Burrow immediately led them down the field for a touchdown. Burrow went 4-of-4 for 51 yards before capping the drive with a nine-yard TD run that put the Bengals ahead 43-36, which officially gave us the 1,098th unique final score in NFL history.

Burrow did throw three interceptions against the Titans, but he also became just the SECOND PLAYER in NFL history with at least 450 passing yards, five touchdown passes and one rushing TD in a single game. Overall, Burrow ended up throwing for 462 yards to go along with his five touchdowns.

Burrow utilized his two favorite weapons, Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, both going off for more than 140 yards.

As for the scorigami, you usually need something crazy to happen to get a final score that the NFL has never seen before, and that happened here. With the game tied at 21, the Bengals picked up a safety in the third quarter that gave them a 23-21 lead. That got the ball rolling on our bizarre score.

The Titans scored a touchdown to go up 28-23, and the Bengals followed that up by getting their own score to retake the lead at 29-28. On Cincinnati's touchdown, the Bengals went for two but didn't convert.

For the Bengals, this marked their first scorigami in four years. The last one they were involved in came back in 2022 when they beat Bill Belichick's Patriots 22-18. On Tennessee's end, this marked the Titans' first scorigami since 2020 when they beat the Lions 45-26.

Overall, this was the third scorigami of the 2026 season, but the first two both happened back in Week 1, so it had been nearly two months since we had gotten a new final score in the NFL. As more final scores get knocked off the list, scorigamis become rarer, so there's no guarantee we'll see one again this season. Last year, there were just four scorigamis, so just one more in 2026 will match that total.