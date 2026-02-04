The 2025 NFL season concludes this Sunday when the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots battle in Super Bowl 60. The Super Bowl is one of the most-watched sporting events in the world, but not everyone is always excited for this game. Consider the teams and players that came up just short from the Super Bowl.

Take the Buffalo Bills for example. They were eliminated from the playoffs after a controversial 33-30 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos in the divisional round. Star quarterback Josh Allen had an uncharacteristic performance, as he committed four turnovers after turning the ball over zero times in his previous six playoff games. With the loss, Allen fell to 8-7 in the postseason. Those eight playoff wins are the most by an NFL quarterback without a Super Bowl appearance.

During a recent interview with CBS Sports HQ, Allen revealed that he doesn't usually watch the Super Bowl. However, this year he will be. That's because he wants to root on one of his close friends.

"Throughout the years, it's typically not watching it," Allen responded when asked what his Super Bowl Sunday usually looks like. "I love Sam Darnold. That's one of my good buddies. I wish I could be there in person, [but I'm] still in this boot. But I will be watching, I will be rooting him on, me and my wife. I've spent a lot of time with Sam, and he's a fantastic football player but he's an even greater human being so I'm wishing him the best."

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is without a doubt one of the main storylines for this Super Bowl. Not many expected him to lead Seattle to this kind of success in his first season with the franchise, and he could become the first quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl after playing for five different NFL teams.

Darnold is the first quarterback from the 2018 class to start in a Super Bowl. That famous draft class also includes Allen, Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson. Allen and Darnold were forced to be AFC East rivals at first, as the latter was selected by the New York Jets at No. 3 overall. But even as Darnold left the division and bounced around from team to team, the two quarterbacks remained close.

Allen hopes to one day be playing on the stage where Darnold will on Sunday. For now, he will root on his buddy.