The New York Jets cut into their deficit against the Detroit Lions, but lost star running back Breece Hall for the game in the process. Hall suffered a thigh injury on a second-and-goal run in the fourth quarter, and the Jets' medical staff ruled him out following an evaluation in the sideline medical tent.

Hall ran toward the sideline on the short-yardage play and hit the ground hard on a tackle by Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske. Most of Hall's weight landed on his right hip area.

The Jets trailed by 14 points at the time of the injury but closed the drive with a touchdown. They eventually tied the game at 24 to erase a two-touchdown deficit and pulled off the comeback without Hall in the lineup.

Hall handled 13 carries for 32 yards and caught three passes for an additional 23 yards before he exited the contest. He entered Week 2 as the Jets' leader in yards from scrimmage with 131 on the ground and 79 through the air, and he was one of three players to log a rushing touchdown in the early part of the season.

Any time that Hall misses will force the Jets to operate without their most effective offensive weapon. Hall stands among the NFL's most prolific pass-catchers at the running back position. He ranked in a tie for third on the team in receptions across the season's first two games.

Braelon Allen leaped into a larger role upon Hall's exit. New York's No. 2 running back is familiar with the increased workload, as he shouldered additional weight in 2024 when Hall battled a knee injury. Allen missed the majority of the 2025 season due to a knee injury of his own, though, and is now two years removed from that promising rookie campaign in which he started two games and totaled 334 rushing yards and two touchdowns.