Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch is expected to miss the remainder of the season after tests confirmed he suffered a torn Achilles during Thursday night's 44-30 win over the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN. The third-year standout limped off in the fourth quarter and reportedly left the stadium on crutches and in a walking boot.

Branch appeared to suffer an injury in the first half but continued to play until he went down following a red-zone stop late in the game. Medical staff helped him to the sideline before he was carted to the locker room. Coach Dan Campbell offered no specifics postgame.

The extent of the injury marks a major loss for Detroit, which has leaned heavily on Branch amid mounting injuries in the secondary. The 24-year-old started all 12 games he played this season, posting 75 tackles, 2.5 sacks, nine passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Branch was a Pro Bowl selection in 2024 and has established himself as one of Detroit's most versatile defenders since being drafted in the second round in 2023.

The Lions (8-5) currently sit just outside the playoff field but remain firmly in the hunt for a third consecutive postseason berth. They now face a critical stretch without a defensive centerpiece, though they have a 10-day window before their next game against the Los Angeles Rams.

What Branch's injury means for Detroit's playoff push

Branch's expected absence exacerbates an already depleted depth chart. Starting safety Kerby Joseph has been sidelined since Oct. 12 with a knee injury, and cornerback Terrion Arnold was lost for the year after undergoing shoulder surgery. Against Dallas, Detroit briefly dropped to its fourth- and fifth-string safeties when Thomas Harper exited early with a concussion, leaving Avonte Maddox and Daniel Thomas to finish the game.

Without Branch and others, it could force Detroit to reconfigure both its personnel and identity on the back end. He has been central to the Lions' hybrid coverages, frequently aligning in the slot, deep safety and the box. Without him, Detroit loses its most reliable tackler in space and a key pressure option in coordinator Aaron Glenn's scheme.

The Lions will likely lean on Maddox, Thomas and practice squad elevations to fill the gaps until Joseph's status changes. But the ripple effects extend further: cornerbacks may face more man coverage without Branch's ability to disguise rotations and Detroit's pass rush may need to generate quicker pressure to compensate for reduced flexibility behind it.

For a team that began the season eyeing a deep playoff run, the latest setback is significant -- but not insurmountable.