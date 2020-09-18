It is becoming more and more likely that Tom Brady could be without one of his top wideouts when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2. According to James Palmer of the NFL Network, Chris Godwin is still going through concussion protocol, and head coach Bruce Arians says that he's doubtful for Sunday. Godwin's status should clarify on Saturday, but Arians doesn't sound too hopeful for Godwin's availability this week.

Godwin led the Buccaneers with six receptions for 79 yards during the 34-23 Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The former Penn State star appeared to be fine on Monday and Tuesday, but started to show some concussion symptoms on Wednesday. A helmet-to-helmet hit between Godwin and Saints safety D.J. Swearinger during the fourth quarter of last week's game may have been where he suffered the injury.

What's even more worrisome for the Buccaneers is that Mike Evans is still dealing with a hamstring, but has gotten better as the week has progressed. He caught just one of his four targets last Sunday for a two-yard touchdown and was clearly hampered by the issue.

One receiver to keep an eye on for the Buccaneers is Scotty Miller. He caught five receptions for 73 yards against the Saints in Week 1, and the Panthers struggled to defend the short middle of the field during their season-opening loss against the Las Vegas Raiders. He could end up being the next slot star Brady leans on heavily in the passing game.

According to William Hill Sportsbook, the Buccaneers are currently 8.5-point favorites against the Panthers. Brady will be looking to get the offense on the same page on Sunday to avoid going 0-2 in division play.