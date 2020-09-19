Get ready for an NFC South battle as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. The Panthers lost their season opener by four points, while the Buccaneers dropped their first game of the season by 11 points. Both sides have new quarterbacks this year with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay and Teddy Bridgewater under center in Carolina.

Tampa Bay is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Buccaneers vs. Panthers odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points is set at 47.5.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Panthers vs. Bucs:

Buccaneers vs. Panthers spread: Buccaneers -8.5

Buccaneers vs. Panthers over-under: 47.5 points

Buccaneers vs. Panthers money line: Tampa Bay -370, Carolina +305

Why the Panthers can cover

The Panthers are coming off of a 34-30 defeat against the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday. They have split their last eight meetings with the Buccaneers. Bridgewater passed for 314 yards with four TDs for a 131.3 rating in his last start vs. Tampa Bay in October of 2019.

Christian McCaffrey has 538 scrimmage yards (89.7 per game) and five TDs in six career games vs. the Buccaneers. Robby Anderson had six catches for 115 yards and a TD in his Carolina debut last week. It was his ninth career 100-yard game. Brian Burns had a sack in the last meeting and is shooting for his third game in a row vs. Tampa Bay with a sack.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Brady passed for 239 yards and two TDs and had a rushing score in his first game as a Buccaneer, a 34-23 loss at New Orleans. Mike Evans had nine catches for 96 yards in the last meeting with Carolina. Chris Godwin was in the concussion protocol this week and could miss the game. Scott Miller set career-highs with five receptions and 73 receiving yards in Week 1. Miller and Justin Watson could play larger roles in the Tampa Bay passing game this week if Godwin is out.

Ronald Jones had a rush TD in the last meeting with Tampa Bay. He is aiming for his third game in a row at home with 100-plus scrimmage yards. Shaquil Barrett had three sacks in two games vs. Carolina in 2019. Jason Pierre-Paul has six sacks in his past three games.

How to make Buccaneers vs. Panthers picks

