The Los Angeles Chargers have one of the most iconic uniforms in the NFL, and this week, they'll be adding a new look to their wardrobe collection. For the first time in franchise history, the Chargers are going to wear a gold jersey. The team will unveil an all-gold look Sunday when they host the Indianapolis Colts at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (stream on Paramount+).

The Chargers unveiled two new alternate uniforms over the summer. The first one was a navy throwback jersey that they'll wear in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings, but the one that drew all the headlines was the gold one they'll be wearing against the Colts.

Although this is the first time the Chargers have ever worn a gold jersey, you might have actually seen a fan wearing one, and that's because gold jerseys were available for sale back in 2020. Fans embraced the look back then, and that's a big reason why the team decided to add it this year.

"Nike had previously done a retail version of the 2020 jerseys in gold," Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos said. "It sold quite well and had really good word of mouth. In fact, in my own household, it was my kids' favorite uniform. It definitely appeals to the younger demographic. Ultimately, it captured a lot of things we were looking to accomplish with an alternate uniform. It was a nod to the past but still had a youthful energy."

The Chargers also added Powder Blue pants to go along with their famous Powder Blue uniforms, and they wore their all-Powder Blue look for the first time in Week 5.

The Chargers now have a total of eight uniform combinations available this year.

With the all-gold uniform debuting this week, it could instantly become the Chargers' most popular uniform combination if L.A. can beat the Colts. With the Chargers sitting at 4-2 and the Colts at 5-1, this is a huge showdown that could have a dramatic impact on how the AFC playoff race shakes out.