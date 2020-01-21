Chiefs' Andy Reid keeps Eagles from poaching Mike Kafka as offensive coordinator, per report

Andy Reid recommended Doug Pederson, one of his former assistants in both Kansas City and Philadelphia, for the Eagles' head coaching job back in 2016, but he isn't going to help his old team out in 2020 at the expense of his current team. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Eagles had interest in Mike Kafka, Reid's quarterbacks coach with the Chiefs, for their offensive coordinator vacancy. They did not submit an official request to interview Kafka, however, because "they're aware Reid isn't letting him go," meaning the assistant will remain with Kansas City in 2020, perhaps with a new title and promotion.

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane reported the same thing Tuesday, noting that Reid "has a long history of blocking (requests) when he can."

The non-move is notable for both the Chiefs and Eagles. On Kansas City's end, Reid's commitment to Kafka indicates the latter is very much on track to rise up the Chiefs' coaching ranks a la previous Reid assistants who later went on to become head coaches -- Pederson, Matt Nagy, and Sean McDermott are among the most recent examples. Reid's current offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, also got interviews during this year's cycle of head-coaching changes.

As for the Eagles, Pederson and Co. are still searching for an OC almost two weeks after dismissing Mike Groh, who held the position from 2018-2019. They've also had several other speculated candidates head elsewhere. While former Miami Dolphins assistant and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell is reportedly back on the market, Philly apparently had varying levels of interest in Baltimore Ravens QBs coach James Urban, who opted to remain with ex-Eagles assistant John Harbaugh in Maryland; former Washington Redskins OC Kevin O'Connell, who took the same job under Sean McVay with the Los Angeles Rams; and USC OC Graham Harrell, who's set to remain with the Trojans.

The 32-year-old Kafka was originally a fourth-round draft pick of the Eagles in 2010. He spent two seasons with the team as a backup before splitting time with six other clubs in the same role. After one year as a Northwestern grad assistant in 2016, Kafka joined Reid in Kansas City as offensive quality control coach, then ascended to the QBs coach job in 2018.