The Kansas City Chiefs just keep rolling, improving to 6-2 after Monday night's convincing 28-7 win over the Washington Commanders. What was dubbed an important game on the "Monday Night Football" slate at the beginning of the season had little pizazz, due to the Commanders having a sub-.500 record and Jayden Daniels being out for this game.

Kansas City outscored Washington 21-0 in the second half, as the Commanders struggled to keep pace with Marcus Mariota filling in for Daniels. The Chiefs scored on their first three second-half possessions and never looked back, as Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes in the final 30 minutes.

A game that was close at halftime turned into another blowout in Week 8, which tied for the most 18-plus point wins in a single week in NFL history (nine). This week also featured the fewest games decided by single digits since Week 14 in 1970 (one).

This "Monday Night Football" matchup was uneventful but still enough to spark overreactions. Which ones have merit, and which are truly overreactions?

Chiefs' next three games will determine home-field advantage in the AFC

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The Chiefs are 5-1 since their 0-2 start, improving to 5-3 on the season and staying alive in the AFC West race. Kansas City is one of seven teams currently in the playoff picture, but there's still a long season ahead. The Chiefs are among the best teams in the conference -- but can they truly compete for the top seed in the AFC?

Here are the Chiefs' next three games: at Bills, at Broncos (after the bye) and vs. Colts. These three matchups will go a long way in determining whether Kansas City can earn home-field advantage in the AFC and capture the division. The Buffalo game is massive on its own, but it could also decide whether the Chiefs go to Buffalo or the Bills come to Kansas City in January.

This will also be Kansas City's first game against Denver this year, so a win would allow the Chiefs to leap the Broncos in the playoff standings.

Finally, the showdown against the Colts is a litmus test for both teams. The winner of that game -- assuming the Chiefs go 2-0 in their next two -- could ultimately determine who lands the No. 1 seed in the AFC. If the Chiefs go 3-0, there's a strong chance they'll secure the top seed. Even a 2-1 stretch would keep them firmly in the mix.

These next few games are massive for Kansas City's season.

Commanders fooled themselves into thinking they were Super Bowl contenders

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The Commanders were the surprise of the 2024 season, going from 4-13 to 12-5 and reaching the NFC Championship Game. Last year was the best season Washington had since 1991, and the franchise was fooled by that shocking turnaround.

Jayden Daniels was one of the best quarterbacks in football during his rookie season. This year, he's missed three games and hasn't been the same game-changing player when he's been on the field. Washington also has the oldest roster in the NFL, and injuries have hit several of its core players. The Commanders don't have an elite player outside of Daniels, and it shows week to week.

Washington was also fooled by its six wins when tied or trailing with 10 seconds left — the most by any team in NFL history. The Commanders were fortunate to pull out those games and avoid major injuries, luck that hasn't carried over this season. The 3-5 record shouldn't be surprising, especially with Daniels missing as much time as he has.

This is an old football team -- one that needs to get younger and fix its issues on the defensive side of the ball. Most of the acquisitions Washington made this offseason were aging veterans, and that can't continue if the Commanders want to make a Super Bowl run in 2026.

Chiefs need to add a running back at the trade deadline

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

The Chiefs are in the midst of another Super Bowl run and already have an excellent passing game with Rashee Rice back and their left tackle issues from last season fixed. The missing component on offense appears to be at running back, where Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt have held down the fort.

Here's the catch: the Chiefs have been running the ball well. Kansas City rushed 30 times for 148 yards on Monday night, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. Over the last four games, the Chiefs rank third in rushing yards (570), third in rushing touchdowns (six) and 11th in yards per carry (4.7). Kansas City is running the ball efficiently -- fifth in the NFL in yards before contact per rush (2.05), a testament to the offensive line.

Do the Chiefs have a dynamic running back who can change a game? Absolutely not. But they have a solid committee led by Pacheco and Hunt. The Chiefs could improve in yards after contact, but they're getting enough from what they have.

Kansas City doesn't need to add a running back, though it likely will to make the offense even more explosive. For now, the Chiefs can ride with Pacheco and Hunt.

Chiefs are better through eight games this year than last year

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The records are completely different after eight games. Kansas City was 8-0 through its first eight games last season but had just a plus-56 point differential and a minus-4 turnover margin. The Chiefs are only 5-3 through eight games this year but have a plus-83 point differential and a plus-8 turnover margin.

Kansas City is better along the offensive line, averaging more yards per play (5.8 to 5.2) as a result. The Chiefs averaged 24.6 points per game through eight games in 2024 and 26.8 through eight games in 2025. They aren't surviving on one-score victories this season; instead, they're demonstrating dominance over opponents.

Mahomes has 17 touchdowns to four interceptions (103.1 passer rating) through eight games this year compared with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions (90.1 rating) last year. The defense ranks fourth in yards allowed per game (277.8) and second in points allowed per game (16.4) through eight games this year, compared with fourth in points allowed (18.4) and fifth in yards allowed (293.6) last season.

This Chiefs team is better through eight games than last year's team, even though the 2024 version was unbeaten at this point.