The Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face off in an AFC South clash at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis is 10-5 overall and 5-2 at home, while Jacksonville is 1-14 overall and 0-7 on the road. The Colts can still potentially win the AFC South or clinch or a playoff berth. The Jaguars have not won since the season opener, a 27-20 win over the Colts.

Colts vs. Jaguars spread: Colts -14

Colts vs. Jaguars over-under: 49.5 points

Colts vs. Jaguars money line: Jacksonville +750; Indianapolis -1200

What you need to know about the Colts

The Colts lost 28-24 to Pittsburgh this past Sunday. Indianapolis now needs to win and have one of the Ravens, Browns or Dolphins lose to clinch a playoff berth. The Colts can also clinch the AFC South with a win and a Titans loss. Indianapolis is hoping to make the playoffs for the second time since the 2014 season. The Steelers outscored the Colts 21-0 in the final 18:16 of last week's game.

Philip Rivers completed 22 of 35 passes for 270 yards and a TD vs. one INT last week. He has two-plus TD passes in five of his past six games. He passed for 363 yards in the Week 1 meeting with the Jaguars. Jonathan Taylor rushed for 74 yards and two TDs last week. He had 89 scrimmage yards (career-high 67 receiving) and a career-high six catches in the Week 1 meeting. Taylor ranks second among rookies with 916 rush yards and nine rushing TDs. Frank Reich has lost three of five matchups with the Jaguars. Michael Pittman Jr. (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

What you need to know about the Jaguars

Meanwhile, the Jaguars were trampled by the Chicago Bears' contest this past Sunday, 41-17. Jacksonville was down 34-10 at the end of the third quarter. The Jaguars allowed the Bears to score 28 straight points in the second half. The loss assured Jacksonville of having the No. 1 pick in the next NFL Draft for the first time in franchise history. The 14th consecutive loss set a new franchise record.

Jacksonville has now lost 22 of its past 25 games. The Jaguars are worst in the NFL in yards allowed per game, with 416.4 on average. They have won three of the past four meetings with the Colts. Doug Marrone is 5-3 vs. Indianapolis. Two of the team's top offensive players will miss the season finale. James Robinson is out with an ankle injury. D.J. Chark has been ruled out with a shin injury.

