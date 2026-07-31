Dak Prescott 'manifesting' Cowboys' Super Bowl chances; here's the history he has to overcome

Quarterback Dak Prescott's 10-season career with the Dallas Cowboys has been statistically historic.

He, and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen are the only two quarterbacks in NFL history with 200-plus passing touchdowns and 30-plus rushing touchdowns in their first 10 seasons. In 2025, he broke Tony Romo's franchise passing yards record, and Prescott is now just six passing touchdowns away from surpassing Romo as the Cowboys' all-time leader in that metric, too.

The primary goal left for Prescott to accomplish in his Dallas career is to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy as a Super Bowl champion. That's something he's begun to manifest, rocking a Cowboys Super Bowl XXX champions t-shirt from the 1995 season -- the last time Dallas appeared in and won a Super Bowl -- upon checking into training camp out in Oxnard, California.

"It's just the manifesting thing. ... We want stuff in life a lot of times, but then when people start talking about it, you kind of hesitate. 'Should I say that if they're going to hold me to it?'" Prescott said on Thursday. "Well, absolutely. Playing in this organization, being in it 10 years, going into year 11, I'm not going to shy away from it. When you don't have it, it sucks when you don't get to play for it. When you're watching other teams play in the playoffs, there's nothing worse than that. And so, yeah, I said I'd be the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys when I was 6 years old and said I'd be in the NFL, and I got here."A lot of things in my life, I said I'd do and I did it. And so why shy away from that now? Why shy away from asking people to hold me to the same standard that I believe that I can accomplish and this team can accomplish?"

Prescott ranked third last season in passing yards (4,552) while George Pickens ranked third in receiving yards (1,429), Javonte Williams ranked ninth in rushing yards (1,201) and CeeDee Lamb ranked 11th in receiving yards (1,077). Guard Tyler Smith made the Pro Bowl, and right guard Tyler Booker was named to the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie team. Dallas ranked seventh in scoring offense and second in total offense in Brian Schottenheimer's first season as coach. That's why Prescott coined the acronym GOTI -- Greatest Offense There is -- while working out with Dallas' skill position players in Park City, Utah, prior to training camp.

"A lot of times you have a lot of [personnel] turnover. We didn't have much turnover at all on our offensive side. We added some guys and some younger guys are going to have to step up," Prescott said. "So maybe we seasoned the group a little bit and guys are getting older, but we were close to some historic things last year. And when you have the guys [we have], why can't we be? And just yet, let's be the greatest offense there is. You've heard, 'The Greatest Show on Turf,' and all the other different nicknames. ... Each and every one of them loved it or taken pride in it. And that's as cool as anything, is to watch them take pride in and watch them talk about it and say it to each other. It's the way that we've been practicing. We're just going to keep pushing each other."

The history Prescott must overcome

Not only is Prescott fighting Dallas' 30-season conference championship game drought, the longest active streak in the NFC, he's also fighting historical precedent in his pursuit of Super Bowl glory.

No quarterback has ever won a Super Bowl for a team after failing to appear in a conference title game in his first 10 seasons with a franchise, per CBS Sports Research. The only passer to meet that criteria and lead his team to a Super Bowl appearance was Ken Anderson. In his 1981 NFL MVP season, his 11th year in the league, Anderson's Bengals lost to the San Francisco 49ers.

Prescott, the longest-tenured quarterback with a single franchise in the NFL today, enters his 11th season attempting to defeat historical precedent and achieve Super Bowl glory.

"Why not? And life's about being urgent," Prescott said. "A lot of us want to wait and want to say, 'Oh, we'll do it later,' but what are we really promised? Whether it's football or whether it's life. And so why not now?"