The Dallas Cowboys are looking to extend their win streak to four games in Week 14, but they will have to finish out this Thursday night showdown with the Detroit Lions without one of their star wideouts.

In the third quarter, CeeDee Lamb was injured while attempting to catch a touchdown. He hit his head on the turf, and the Cowboys' medical staff quickly ruled him out with a concussion, per the Amazon broadcast.

Lamb was in the midst of another massive performance, as he caught six passes for 123 yards before exiting the contest. The four-time Pro Bowl receiver had caught 51 passes for 744 yards and three touchdowns in nine games played entering this week.

If there's a silver lining with the Lamb injury, it's that he's going to have more time to heal with Dallas on a mini bye. Up next for the Cowboys are the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 14.