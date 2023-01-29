We have our first controversy of conference championship weekend. It occurred on the first drive of the NFC Championship Game when Jalen Hurts hit DeVonta Smith for a 29-yard gain on fourth-and-3. The Eagles quickly ran off a play following the completion before taking an early 7-0 lead on Miles Sanders' 6-yard touchdown run.

While an impressive effort, Smith did not complete the catch, as replays showed that the ball hit the ground as Smith fell to the turf.

The missed call, along with the 49ers' decision not to challenge the play, ultimately led to the catch counting and thus setting up the game's first touchdown.

Points will likely be at a premium in a game between two of the NFL's best defenses. The 49ers boasted the NFL's top-ranked scoring defense during the regular season. The Eagles were eighth in scoring defense while posting a league-high 70 sacks.