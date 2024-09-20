PHILADELPHIA -- This wasn't exactly the way Devin White planned his resurgence with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Looking for a fresh start to his career, White signed with the Eagles following five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. White hoped for a fresh start in Philadelphia after a rough outing in Tampa Bay, yet hasn't played through the first two games.

Monday's loss was the low point. White was a healthy scratch in the loss, not being on the field when the defense collapsed in the final two minutes. Perhaps White could have helped if he was active.

"Very frustrating but it ain't the end of the world," White said being a healthy scratch. "You know, when I look, turn on the tape I see a lot of good things about myself. I'm pretty sure they do too.

"So I just got keep working, you know, get better at the next thing and just keep going."

White has handled the demotion with professionalism, which had to be a tough pill to swallow since he spent all of training camp with the first team. He's been in this situation before with the Buccaneers, making this situation easier to handle.

"I don't think I handled it the best," White said telling the story of his benching in Tampa Bay. "You know, it was a lot going on that we didn't expect to go on, just far as you know, starting off asking for a trade. That wasn't like me, but I did it, you know, I had to own up to it, went to work, went to training camp, did everything right, you know, obviously getting hurt, trying to play through the injury, coming out of injury, keep playing, and then didn't play.

"Everybody say, I got benched but I was literally inactive because of health reasons. And that's cool, you know, got past it, came back, they worked me into the game with my foot and played nickel and did good at my role and that was the end of it.

"I've been in that situation before of just having to overcome adversity. Just make a man out of you at the end of the day."

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio won't be making wholesale changes to the defense, but there could be a time when White is needed. Perhaps that time will come Sunday.

"He's practicing and staying attentive and ready to roll," Fangio said. "Special teams plays a part of it. But yeah, he's ready and available."

Special teams could be the ticket to get White in the game, but even he's admitted he doesn't have many snaps in that portion of the game.

"I mean, like when COVID was going on we was playing the Saints and Jack Cichy broke his arm and Kevin Minter was out with COVID," White said. "Me, Lavante David, and Shaq Barrett. We rotated on punt reps, but that was just one game."

The opportunity could come for White at some point this season. Right now, the former first-round pick has to wait for that moment.

"It's about how you respond. How you handle yourself because that's the only thing I can control," White said. "You know, I can't put myself in the game, but I can control my attitude, my health, every practice and, you know, just my swagger in the building.

"Still come here every day like a pro and handle my business. I got a son. He can cry when he doesn't get his way. That isn't for me to do."