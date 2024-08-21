PHILADELPHIA -- Lane Johnson is in his 12th year in the NFL, playing one of the most grueling positions in the league. Long established as one of the best right tackles in the game, Johnson knows his NFL career is on the back nine.

How many years does Johnson have left? That's up for him to decide.

"I'm thinking two to three more years, realistically. But we'll see," Johnson said. "It's hard to step away from something you love and something that you've done for so long. For me, I grew up as an only child, so this is really like the only brothers that I've had. Being part of a team."

Johnson is under contract until the 2026 season, having two more years on his deal at the conclusion of this season. The five-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro will be 36 at the end of his current deal. His body will last until then -- and beyond.

"I think physically I can do what [Andrew] Whitworth and JP [Jason Peters] did. I think I can play til 40," Johnson said. "With my movement, you ask coaches, you ask players. Physically I can do it. What weighs on my mind is my kids are getting older, my dad is getting older. He had some health issues."

Johnson has shown no signs of slowing down, evidenced by his five Pro Bowls in the last seven seasons (including two consecutive). He allowed an uncharacteristic 29 pressures in 547 pass-blocking snaps last season (5.3% pressure rate per dropback), a victim of a helter-skelter Philadelphia Eagles offense that didn't get rid of the football quick enough.

Despite the numbers, Johnson still earned Second Team All-Pro honors, making an All-Pro team for the third straight year. Johnson kept Nick Bosa and Montez Sweat without a sack in the three combined meetings against them, and still was good in run blocking last season.

The new-look Eagles offense under Kellen Moore is based upon getting the ball out quick, which should benefit the offensive line in pass protection.

"We definitely don't want what happened in Tampa Bay happening again," Johnson said. "A lot of answers to boot zero, fell and hot. We worked on that a lot. Still working on it.

"For us, it's about whoever is in there the communication is good. We're not having any missed assignments, so that's progress in a good direction."

Regardless of how the offense performs, Johnson still is determined to play at a high level. With Mekhi Becton on the offensive line, Johnson is actually the fourth biggest offensive linemen in terms of weight. Becton, Landon Dickerson and Jordan Mailata weigh over 330 pounds while Johnson comes in at 325.

"It's a good thing. Especially when it gets late in the season," Johnson said. "Anytime you move, put some weight on some guys. I know the left side of the line has been heavy, but we've had some additions.

"Mekhi's a big man, so I feel small. I can't imagine how Cam [Jurgens] feels so, it's a good thing."

Perhaps that offensive line will preserve Johnson's body. His timetable on retirement won't change, regardless.

"Those are things that weigh on my mind," Johnson said. "But at least, two, three, four good years."