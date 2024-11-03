PHILADELPHIA -- Saquon Barkley continues to amaze in his first year with the Philadelphia Eagles. Already catching a 20-yard touchdown pass in Sunday's contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Barley found a way to top a wheel-route adjustment.

On a third-and-6 in the second quarter, Jalen Hurts dumped a pass off to Barkley -- who had one defender on him. Barkley reached out his hands and caught the pass in stride, juking past Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell and spinning past linebacker Devin Lloyd for the first down.

Barkley wasn't done, as Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones went low to make the tackle. Barkley spun and jumped over the diving Jones in a backward hurdle as the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field erupted. Two more defenders had to bring Barkley down as he amassed a 14-yard gain on the play.

Barkley exited the game for a few plays, but returned later in the drive. The Eagles ended up with a field goal, capping a 15-play, 68-yard drive that took 8:53 off the clock. The three points aren't possible without Barkley's third-down reception.