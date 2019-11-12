Eagles WR coach Carson Walch has interesting explanation when defending Mack Hollins performance

The Philadelphia Eagles have problems at wide receiver, as evidenced by the lack of production at the position. Alshon Jeffery (34 catches, 353 yards, three touchdowns) is having a down season and DeSean Jackson is on injured reserve with an abdomen injury that has haunted him all year. Behind Jeffery and Jackson, real issues arise for the Eagles at the position. Second-round pick JJ Arcega-Whiteside can't get on the field over Mack Hollins, who has just 10 catches for 125 yards on the season. Hollins, the No. 3 option for the Eagles wide receiver for the past several weeks, has zero catches over the past five games and no targets in the last two, yet has played 50 to 60 percent of the snaps and is a primary receiving option for Carson Wentz.

So what does Hollins do well if he's not getting catches or serving as a factor in the passing game? Eagles wide receivers coach Carson Walch defended Hollins in the most unusual matter.

"I don't think there's a direct reason and I know production is a word that's getting thrown around a lot," Walch said as the Eagles returned from their bye week, via Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com. "But production as a player, to me, isn't just how many catches you have in a game. Each guy on our team has a role and right now Mack Hollins has done a very good job at his role. A lot of it is blocking but he's running the routes we're asking him to run, he's getting to his depth and when the ball comes to Mack, he'll make the play."

The ball hasn't come to Hollins in several weeks, nor has he been a factor in the Eagles offense. Hollins has just one catch for 13 yards in the last six games and has two offensive pass interference penalties and an offensive holding penalty since being elevated as the No. 3 wide receiver option with Nelson Agholor moving to the outside.

"Yes, he does not have the catches," Walch said. "But at the end of the day when Mack Hollins grades out for us, he's one of our top graders every week because he aligns right, he assigns right and he plays with great effort. We believe when the ball comes Mack's way he's going to make the play for us."

The Eagles decided to add depth at receiver this week, signing Jordan Matthews to a one-year contract, and bringing him back for his third stint with the team. Matthews had 20 catches for 300 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 15.0 yards per catch in his second stint with the team when he was signed in September of the 2018 season. When the Eagles targeted Matthews, he was a proven deep threat down the field and a big-play receiver. Matthews also had a 37-yard touchdown catch in the team's NFC Divisional Playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Matthews will certainly be an upgrade over Hollins as he slides into the No. 3 receiver role. He probably won't grade as high, based on how the Eagles coaching staff apparently grades its players.