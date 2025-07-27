It did not take long for Bijan Robinson to make a name for himself in the NFL -- but it turns out many are still getting his name wrong. The Atlanta Falcons running back clarified the correct pronunciation Saturday during an interview with NFL Network.

"Alright, how you pronounce my name is, Bih-ZHON, for everybody that's out there," Robinson said. "I know a lot of people say BEE-zhon, but it's Bih-ZHON."

Robinson delivered a standout 2024 season, finishing third in the NFL with 1,456 yards rushing. The third-year Pro Bowler tied for fifth with 14 rushing touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per carry on the ground, while adding another 431 yards and a touchdown on 61 catches out of the backfield.

Robinson logged 28 explosive carries of 12 or more yards last season, ranking fourth in the NFL behind Derrick Henry (37), Jahmyr Gibbs (34) and Saquon Barkley (30), according to TruMedia. He showcased a strong rookie season in 2023 after the Falcons selected him No. 8 overall. He logged 976 yards and four touchdowns on 214 attempts, adding 487 yards receiving and four scores on 58 catches.

Robinson has yet to record a run of 40-plus yards in his NFL career, despite breaking off 11 such plays during his three seasons at Texas -- tied for the second most in the FBS over that span, per TruMedia.

"We're done with 30-yard runs and all that stuff," Robinson said in June. "Now it's time to get those 60 yards, 50 yards. So, I've been doing a lot more explosive drills. I've been doing a lot more running -- 100 yards, like sprinting -- so we can be prepared for, God willing, when those moments come in all the games."