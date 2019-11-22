Falcons vs. Buccaneers odds, spread: 2019 NFL picks, Week 12 predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for an NFC South battle as the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Both teams are 3-7; Atlanta is 1-3 at home, while Tampa Bay is 2-3 on the road. The Falcons have allowed just 12 points in two consecutive victories as they look resurgent after snapping a six-game losing streak. Tampa Bay has lost five of six and is headed to extending its playoff drought to 12 seasons, longest in the NFC. Atlanta is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Falcons vs. Buccaneers odds, while the over-under is set at 51.5. Before entering any Buccaneers vs. Falcons picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Atlanta made easy work of Carolina last week and carried off a 29-3 victory. The team accrued the bulk of its points in the first half (20) and coasted on those for the win. Calvin Ridley had eight catches for 143 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Panthers.

After mustering an NFL-low seven sacks through their first eight games, the Falcons have 11 QB takedowns in their past two wins.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay lost to New Orleans, 34-17. Jameis Winston threw four interceptions and now leads the league in turnovers with 22, including 18 picks. He has thrown for 300 yards in a franchise-record five straight games, though.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have combined for 121 receptions and 1,880 yards. Evans is second in the NFL with 993 yards, seven short of becoming just the second player to start a career with six consecutive 1,000-yard season. Randy Moss was the first.

The Falcons rank second in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 319.1 on average. The Buccaneers are second worst in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game, with 307.3 on average.

