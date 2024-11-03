Heading into Sunday, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones hadn't thrown a touchdown at MetLife Stadium in 672 days.

His streak finally ended in the second quarter against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Jones found tight end Chris Manhertz on a two-yard play, giving their home fans the first live view of a passing touchdown from their quarterback since Week 16 of the 2022 season.

Here's a look at the trip to the end zone:

With a touchdown on the board, you would think Jones would have at least a few passing yards in his stat line, but think again. Jones was 4-for-4 with one touchdown and zero, yes zero, passing yards at one point during the game. He is the first player since at least 2000 to have a passing touchdown and no passing yards in a half.

Jones ended the half going 4-for-6 with no passing yards, one touchdown and the Giants down, 21-7, to the Commanders. Jones had 50 yards on the ground on five carries.

New York sits at 2-6 coming into Sunday's game, with an 0-4 home record, and is in last place in the NFC East. The Commanders are in first place in the division at 6-2 with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels leading the way.