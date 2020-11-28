The New York Giants will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati is 2-7-1 overall and 2-2 at home, while the Giants are 3-7 overall and 1-4 on the road. The Giants are seeking their third consecutive win. The Bengals have lost five of their past six games.

New York is favored by six points in the latest Bengals vs. Giants odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 44.

Bengals vs. Giants spread: Bengals +6

Bengals vs. Giants over-under: 44 points

Bengals vs. Giants money line: Cincinnati +235, New York -275

What you need to know about the Bengals

Cincinnati lost to the Washington Football Team this past Sunday, 20-9. Joe Burrow tore his ACL and MCL and is out for the season. Brandon Allen will start for the Bengals in Week 12. Giovani Bernard (concussion) is listed as questionable. Joe Mixon is on injured reserve with a foot injury. Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor has a 4-21-1 regular season record.

Tyler Boyd led the team with nine catches for 85 yards last week. He is aiming for his sixth game in a row with five-plus catches. Boyd has a TD catch in his last two home games. Tee Higgins is aiming for his fourth in row at home with 70-plus yards. He is tied for second among rookies in receiving yards (629) and receiving TDs (four) and is third in catches (43).Cincinnati is fourth worst in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, with 22 on the season. The Bengals lead the all-time series with the Giants, 6-4.

What you need to know about the Giants

Meanwhile, New York scored a 27-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles two weeks ago. Daniel Jones accumulated 244 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 64 yards. The Giants are coming into Week 12 with the second fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only eight on the season. Darius Slayton had five receptions for a team-high 93 yards in Week 10. He has a TD catch in his last three games vs. AFC teams.

Wayne Gallman rushed for 53 yards and two TDs in Week 10, his first career game with two rushing TDs. He has a career-high five TDs in 2020. He has a rushing TD in four consecutive games. Sterling Shepard had a team-high six receptions in Week 10. He has six-plus catches in five of his six games this season. Blake Martinez has 47 tackles (9.4 per game) in five road games. He needs four tackles for fourth consecutive 100 tackle season. The Giants have won three of the past four meetings with the Bengals.

