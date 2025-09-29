Jets quarterback Justin Fields is expected to start against the Dolphins on "Monday Night Football" after missing his team's previous game in concussion protocol. Fields was rocked during New York's Week 2 loss to the Bills and suffered a concussion for the first time in his NFL career.

The Jets are winless this season, as is Miami.

"I feel good," Fields said over the weekend, via the New York Post. "I had an idea, but of course with this concussion stuff -- this was my first -- some days you feel good and some days the symptoms come right back. But right now, I feel good and hopefully I continue to feel this way when Monday comes."

Fields performed well in New York's season opener against the Steelers, throwing for 218 yards and a touchdown to go along with 48 yards on the ground and two scores. He showed his athleticism in his second start against Buffalo with 49 yards rushing early before leaving the game with a concussion.

The return-to-play process for Fields includes progression through a five-step process mandated by the NFL. Those steps include limiting activity in hopes of not aggravating symptoms, aerobic exercise, football-specific exercise, non-contact training drills and full football activity.

Fields returned to practice last week and was cleared to play Friday, according to Jets coach Aaron Glenn. Light sensitivity and migraine headaches were an issue for Fields during his time away, but that's improving, he says.

"Just small stuff like that, it was kind of weird to me," Fields said. "You just got to be smart with it. You can play through soft-tissue injuries and stuff like that, but I'm going to need my brain the rest of my life. So the most important thing is just me being smart and not putting myself at risk for the long term."

The former first-round pick and fifth-year pro will not change his dual-threat mentality, but the focus is not taking direct shots when on the move. Fields rushed for a career-best 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns with the Bears during the 2022 season before he was traded to the Steelers and eventually moved on from Pittsburgh before the Jets signed him to a two-year deal this offseason.

"I've always kind of had the mindset when I run to get down and protect myself," Fields said. "I don't think when you're playing ball you can think in a different way. You've just got to go out there and play ball."