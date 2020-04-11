Jaguars quarterback thanks NASA after working on Space Launch System during NFLPA externship

The Jacksonville Jaguars might have the most interesting quarterback room in the world. There's Gardner Minshew -- the mustachioed sixth-round pick who kicked a Super Bowl MVP out of Jacksonville and spent the offseason rolling around the country in an RV while rocking his cutoff jean shorts and a headband -- and then there's Joshua Dobbs.

Dobbs is probably as opposite of a guy from Minshew that you can find. He majored in aerospace engineering at the University of Tennessee, and even spent time interning with Pratt and Whitney, a global aerospace manufacturer. He's clearly a smart player, and definitely will have an interesting life after football.

Earlier this week, Dobbs posted a video on Twitter showing what he's doing this offseason. He took advantage of an NFL Players Association externship at NASA's Kennedy Space Flight Center, where he was able to work with NASA's Space Launch System.

"Joshua Dobbs here at Kennedy Space Center, where I'm wrapping up my NFLPA externship, where I've had the opportunity to work on SLS -- the new Space Launch System -- the Artemis program, and I've also had the opportunity to work with engineers on a daily basis who are innovating to help humans return to space," Dobbs said. "I want to take this time to thank NASA, NASA engineering and everyone who helped coordinate this externship program. It's been an amazing experience for me. I'm really excited to see what the future holds here at NASA, and I look forward to seeing you guys on launch day."

Dobbs found success on the football field in college as well, as he passed for 7,138 yards, 53 touchdowns and 29 interceptions in 37 career games with the Vols. He also added another 2,160 yards and 32 touchdowns on the ground. In a 2015 loss to the University of Florida, Dobbs made history when he led Tennessee in passing yards, rushing yards and receiving yards.

Dobbs was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In four seasons, he has played in five games and completed 6 of 12 passes for 43 yards and one interception. Last September, the Steelers elected to roll with Mason Rudolph as Ben Roethlisberger's backup, and sent Dobbs to the Jaguars for a fifth-round pick. As of now, Dobbs will serve as Minshew's backup heading into the 2020 season.